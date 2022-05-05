Deion Sanders as Cowboys Coach? Michael Irvin's 'Oh My God!' Opinion

Michael Irvin obviously "wants'' his guy Deion Sanders to fix the "issues'' in Dallas.

FRISCO - When NFL legend Deion Sanders opted two years ago to go into college coaching at Jackson State, some were surprised that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and legendary quarterback Troy Aikman were among those who endorsed his potential.

And now his close pal Michael Irvin is doing the same - and more.

"If Deion Sanders can be the next Cowboys coach? Oh my god! Oh my god. I think Deion would do a great job. A great job. Fantastic job," Irvin said.

There are a trio of issues here. To wit:

1) Irvin - and bless him for this - is passionately loyal to his friends. (I should know!) That passion and loyalty could in theory blind him.

Irvin will tell you that Deion Sanders might be his very best friend. So, he might at the very least be biased.

2) Two years of success at Jackson State - with no real previous coaching background - would be an unusually think resume for an NFL head coach.

3) Most importantly, Sanders, who recently told us this generation of Cowboys "choke,'' recently told us he doesn't want the job.

"I don't have any desire or ambition to coach in the NFL," Sanders said in an exclusive visit with CowboysSI.com. "I have a problem with men getting their checks and not doing their jobs. I would be too tough as a coach in the NFL because I still have those old-school attributes."

Coach Prime's' "old-school attributes" are proving successful at the college level. As head coach, Sanders turned the Jackson State program around in just a year and is dominating the recruiting trail with unprecedented success at the FCS level. In 2021, Sanders put together the first 11-win season in JSU history on the way to the SWAC championship, earning the FCS Coach of the Year Award.

But the NFL is not on his mind. He absolutely scoffed when we asked, "How about joining as a Dallas staffer?''

"I'm not an assistant coach. That is not me," said Sanders. "I am a head coach ... I don't settle for mediocrity whatsoever. You are going to do it this way, we are going to work our butts off, we are going to be a team. The only thing that is individual about you is the way you play."

The perennial Pro Bowler and Hall-of-Famer is widely regarded as the greatest cover cornerback of all time. Sanders is the only athlete to play in both a Super Bowl and a World Series, the only athlete to hit an MLB home run and score an NFL touchdown in the same week, and the only athlete to have both a reception and an interception in the Super Bowl.

"Neon Deion" scored an NFL touchdown six different ways (interception return, punt return, kickoff return, receiving, rushing, and fumble recovery).

A two-time Super Bowl champion, Sanders was a big part of the Cowboys win in Super Bowl XXX, the last title for the team in 27 years. Against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sanders returned a punt for 11 yards and caught a 47-yard reception to set up Dallas' first touchdown of the game and a 27–17 victory.

Given all of that, maybe Deion Sanders⁩ shouldn't be doubted - if he ever changes his mind.

"The Cowboys have good talent,'' Irvin said. "They’ve had good talent on that football team. And they’ve drafted real well here, of late. And they sort of have guys with skill. They add guys with skill, but the issue is the will and the desire, and the want."

