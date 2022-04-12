Skip to main content

Emmitt Smith, DeMarco Murray, Dalton Schultz Eulogize Cowboys Ex Coach Gary Brown

Said Emmitt Smith, “This has been a tough week losing Rayfield, Dwayne (Haskins, the Washington and Pittsburgh QB) and Gary B.''

FRISCO - Former NFL running back and Dallas Cowboys assistant coach Gary Brown, who has been battling medical issues including two bouts with cancer, died Sunday - and the loving eulogies continue to pour in.

Former Dallas running back DeMarco Murray wrote on Twitter: “Great Father, Husband, Coach, and Mentor. Appreciate you and your family more than anything GB …. Thank you for teaching me the way on the field and in life. Appreciate you Gary Brown.”

And current Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz wrote on Twitter, “Damn rest in peace GB, one of my favorite coaches I’ve ever been around.''

Brown, 52, is survived by his wife, Kim, daughters Malena and Dorianna and son Tre.

Brown, a native of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, was a running back at Penn State. He played for three teams over eight seasons in the NFL before retiring in 1999.

After he moved into coaching, he was twice diagnosed with cancer, first when he was in his early 40s and coaching running backs with the Cleveland Browns. Doctors found cancer in his colon and liver. The second time came shortly after the 2019 season, when doctors found a malignant tumor near his pancreas.

Brown worked for the Cowboys from 2013-19 but was out of football in 2020 before joining the Wisconsin staff in 2021. He was a mentor to NFL rushing champions Ezekiel Elliott and DeMarco Murray.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

malik turner
Play

Source: Cowboys WR Malik Turner Signing With 49ers in Free Agency

The Cowboys knew they were going to lose Turner as well ... while not sounding overly concerned about it.

By Mike Fisher20 hours ago
20 hours ago
tyler linderbaum iowa
Play

NFL Draft, ESPN 7-Round Mock - Would Cowboys Pick Tyler Linderbaum?

The Cowboys have many needs to fill in the upcoming draft and ESPN suggests they can find help on both sides of the ball

By Timm Hamm22 hours ago
22 hours ago
micah ceedee pro bowl
Play

Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb Key Cowboys Plan to Trade Up in NFL Draft, Predicts Analyst

Jones is on-record as wishing he could find a way to find another Parsons or another CeeDee Lamb.

By Mike Fisher23 hours ago
23 hours ago

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in statement: “Gary Brown had a big heart partnered with a big smile and a big personality. His energy and spirit were infectious. He lit up every room he walked into and touched the lives of those who knew him in such a positive way.”

5156A4AD-F668-4A8E-B3C3-7A9886A5D9E4
02A99432-9520-4AB8-AA54-197607E0D8E7
C4D1E2CA-F3FC-4832-A0BB-C012DABEC417

Shortly after joining the UW staff, Brown explained how he had decided to live despite being twice diagnosed with cancer.

“When you’re sitting by yourself and you’re alone and you’re thinking about what’s next,” he said, “you really think about the things that could be taken away. Not only football but your family and your friends.

“It’s going to do one of two things to you. It’s going to eat you up and you’re going to fold up and go into a corner and die, or you’re going to fight.

“My parents raised me to fight.”

Said Emmitt Smith, the former Cowboys star and the NFL's all-time leading rusher, also referencing the recent passing of two other members of the NFL family: “This has been a tough week losing Rayfield (Wright), Dwayne (Haskins, the Washington and Pittsburgh QB) and Gary B. May the peace of God cover their families and may his grace cover us. Rest in Peace, my friends.”

malik turner
News

Source: Cowboys WR Malik Turner Signing With 49ers in Free Agency

By Mike Fisher20 hours ago
tyler linderbaum iowa
News

NFL Draft, ESPN 7-Round Mock - Would Cowboys Pick Tyler Linderbaum?

By Timm Hamm22 hours ago
micah ceedee pro bowl
News

Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb Key Cowboys Plan to Trade Up in NFL Draft, Predicts Analyst

By Mike Fisher23 hours ago
Cowboys - Dez Jerry
News

24-Karat: Cowboys Strike Gold with Late First-Round Draft Picks

By Richie WhittApr 11, 2022
sean rhyan ucla
News

Guarded Optimism: Will Cowboys Find Offensive Line Help in NFL Draft?

By Timm HammApr 11, 2022
lve micah
News

Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch 'Signed with Wrong Team'? Inside Story

By Mike FisherApr 11, 2022
2E47B9FB-0957-4372-85DC-8B8FE566CEE7
News

'He Lit Up Every Room': Gary Brown, Cowboys Ex Coach, Dead at 52

By Mike FisherApr 10, 2022
Dolphins-Brian-Flores-Tom-Brady-Sean-Payton
News

Cowboys NFC Sea Change: Tom Brady & Sean Payton Plotted Dolphins Takeover?

By Mike FisherApr 10, 2022