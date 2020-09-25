'Disgusting': Dak & Cowboys React To Breonna Taylor Ruling

FRISCO - "Disgusting.''

On Thursday here inside The Star, assorted members of the Dallas Cowboys were presented with a forum to offer reaction to the news that the the Kentucky shooting of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, is resulting in the indictment of one of the three involved police officers - and that indictment is for "wanton endangerment.''

"That’s disgusting,'' said Cowboys QB Dak Prescott following the team's practice in preparation for Sunday's game at Seattle. "I don’t understand that one at all. There are a lot of things in this country that I don’t understand that we’re looking at right now.''

Prescott has been especially active in the fight for social justice, highlighted by his $1 million donation to the cause of educating the public and of better training for law-enforcement officials.

"It’s about us educating ourselves,'' Prescott said. "About us getting registered to vote and going out there and doing that; making sure that we are educated on who we are voting for and what they are going to do while they’re in office.''

The death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police has pushed the issue of social injustice to the fore; Taylor's death is yet another tragic incident that is causing professional athletes to work to raise attention to the problem.

"It is definitely something that has been on my heart and crossed my mind,'' said receiver Amari Cooper. "I am not surprised by the verdict. It has been happening over and over. My heart goes out to her and her family.”

Prescott and Cooper both said the Cowboys have not specifically discussed the Taylor case. But the team has been active in meeting to educate itself on the importance of big-picture issues, including voting.

"That’s one of the biggest things I can say,'' Prescott said. "We’ve taken a step as a team ... to just talk about that, the importance to vote, the importance for our voices to be heard throughout our community and be leaders there.''

Dontari Poe Takes A Knee - And Cowboys Jerry Jones Takes A Stand

Defensive tackle Dontari Poe is the member of the Cowboys who has chosen to take a knee during the NFL's pregame playing of the national anthem, and his explanation for doing so resonates.

“It’s not something that’s going to be solved in a day,” Poe said recently. “It’s bringing more awareness. It’s letting people know ... It’s the beginning of it.”