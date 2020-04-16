CowboyMaven
'Virtual Holdout'? Don't Blame Dak; It's Time for Cowboys to 'Buy the Cow'

BriAmaranthus

DALLAS – The old saying, ‘Why buy the milk if you can get the cow for free?’ comes to mind regarding quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys' long-term deal negotiations.

The latest news here is that the franchise-tagged Prescott likely will not participate in the team’s upcoming offseason workout program, which begins on April 20.

Not a shock, considering Prescott himself said a spring sit-out would be a possibility when asked at the Super Bowl. Of course, spring workout looks vastly different this year. Instead of in-person workouts and teaching sessions, everyone will be learning through virtual classes as they obey the social distancing edicts around the nation due to COVID-19.

Prescott is using one of the only negotiation tactics he has at his disposal, and shouldn’t be blamed for the strategy. Withholding his services, even virtual “voluntary” services, is well within his rights; He’s not currently "employed'' by the Cowboys. Dallas exercised its right to keep him off the market via the franchise tag and Prescott has exercised his prerogative in, to this point, not signing the tender.

Staying away from the team while waiting for a long-term deal to be finalized is hardly a new concept… Just look at running back Ezekiel Elliott’s training camp hold out last year. Indeed, while each case is different, we've seen in Dallas in recent years Dez Bryant and DeMarcus Lawrence and others hold back for a time until a new agreement was reached.

It would be in the best interest for both sides to come to an agreement sooner rather than later, of course. And as our Mike Fisher has pointed out often, given that we believe the on-the-table proposal is in the range of $35 mil APY and more than $106 mil guaranteed, with only the four-year vs. five-year debate to be settled, that agreement can be a phone call away. ... and I think Dallas "giving in'' is probably the direction this ends up going between now and July 15.

But Monday's program is almost upon us. And this offseason is particularly important for the Cowboys, with new coach Mike McCarthy taking the helm, implementing his schemes and bonding with the players.

Since being drafted in 2016, it has been smooth sailing for the Cowboys and Prescott, who has (a "dinner party'' aside) successfully avoided conflict and controversy. I’d imagine both parties would like to see that trend continue. It’s time to buy the cow. 

