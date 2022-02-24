NFL Draft: Cowboys O-Line 'Reload'? 6-8, 400-Pound Daniel Faalele

Skip to main content

NFL Draft: Dallas Cowboys O-Line 'Reload'? 6-8, 400-Pound Daniel Faalele

How better to "reload'' than with 400 pounds of Faalele?

FRISCO - It was sure nice of Pro Football Focus to rate four Dallas Cowboys offensive linemen among its top 101 NFL players.

PFF is wrong. But it sure was nice.

There is nobody here inside The Star who thinks this O-line - despite the PFF-high-grade presence of Tyron Smith, Connor Williams, Zack Martin and La'el Collins - was elite in 2021.

Elite collective reputations? Yes.

Elite collective paychecks? Yes.

But a team source used the word "reload'' when it comes to Dallas' NFL Draft plans in April as it regards the offensive line.

Play

And Daniel Faalele of Minnesota might be a "reload'' ... because he sure is a "load.''

Faalele is just over 6-8. He is a donut away from 400 pounds. He has an an 86-inch wingspan. Is he agile? Can he move? Can he run just a little bit?

The NFL, and the Cowboys, need to find out.

Certainly once Faalele gets his hands on a D-lineman and gets engaged, it's over. And in terms of the way he projects? ESPN has Faalele ranked as the No. 6 offensive tackle and No. 57 overall prospect. Meanwhile, Dallas just happens to own pick No. 54 (in Round 2, sandwiched between the first-rounder at 24 and the third-rounder at 88.)

Maybe Dallas takes Kenyon Green, the 6-foot-4 guard and two-time Consensus All-America for Texas A&M. If so, the Cowboys won't likely grab another O-lineman with the next pick. But for now? How better to "reload'' than with 400 pounds of Faalele?

