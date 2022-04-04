Cowboys Top 3 Draft Priorities?

An NFL.com article narrowed down the Dallas Cowboys' biggest needs to just three, but are they right?

After a disappointingly quiet start to free agency, attention now turns to the NFL Draft and how best to use that 24th-overall pick.

Having lost a number of big names in recent weeks, Jerry Jones and Company will be keen to make a splash or two in the draft and find themselves another Micah Parsons-esque home run.

So, where to begin? Well, NFL.com has given their two cents on which three positions the Cowboys could prioritize.

Biggest needs: OL, Edge, WR Offensive line sticks out as the top priority for Dallas after the offseason departures of La'el Collins and Connor Williams. With the Cowboys insisting Micah Parsons won't be used exclusively at defensive end, there's room for more help off the edge, especially with Tarell Basham and Dante Fowler Jr. due to reach free agency in 2023.

If you look at the three biggest names to have departed this offseason - La'el Collins, Randy Gregory and Amari Cooper - it's not hard to see where NFL.com got their priorities from. So, they have a point.

Gregory has essentially been replaced (in the short term and in theory) by Dante Fowler. So while there is certainly an argument to be made that Dallas should draft at least one defensive end this year, it seems logical to suggest that's a lesser priority.

However, if the Dallas scouting department were to disagree, then perhaps keep an eye on Jermaine Johnson II on the slim chance he's still around. More realistically, watch for David Ojabo and Boye Mafe.

Jermaine Johnson II David Ojabo © Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports Boye Mafe

On paper, drafting a guard would make the most sense, with just Connor McGovern their only option on the left.

Kenyon Green from Texas A&M jumps out here if available, but should be he gone then Zion Johnson could be a wise pickup.

Kenyon Green © Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports Zion Johnson

Then again, going for a wide receiver early on wouldn't come as a surprise.

CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup (rehabbing) are a strong duo, but outside of those two, there's little to shout about at the position. If James Washington is able to return to his 2019 form then Dallas could be set. But that's a big if.

This year's draft looks deep at wide receiver so even if Dallas waits until days two or three, a potential starter could still be around.

On Day 1, Jameson Williams, Treylon Burks, and Jahan Dotson could be within range. Skyy Moore and Christian Moore would seemingly be good Day 2 picks.

© RobertScheer / USA TODAY NETWORK Jameson Williams © Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports Treylon Burks © Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports Jahan Dotson

So, are these three so-called "biggest needs'' correct? And a bigger question: Should Dallas even bother drafting for "need,'' knowing that the Lamb and the Parsons picks are back-to-back home runs using thinking that had nothing to do with "need''?