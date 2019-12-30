CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

'I Am About Change': Jerry Jones Casts An Eye Toward the Cowboys Future

Mike Fisher

ARLINGTON - When Jason Garrett was a young third-string quarterback trying to catch on with the Dallas Cowboys, he was given some keen advice by his father, the late Jim Garrett, who happened to be on the Cowboys' scouting staff.

"Jason,'' father guided son, "stay close to Jerry.''

That "closeness'' has spanned four decades, through "RedBall's'' time as a backup player, an assistant coach and for the last decade as the head coach laboring to fulfill owner Jerry Jones' dream that Jason be his "Tom Landry.''

But Landry is gone. And soon, Garrett will be, too. His "closeness'' to the Jones family - and his admittedly substantial contributions to Cowboys history - is not enough to save him from the unemployment line.

"I make changes, and I certainly can see myself making a lot of changes in a lot of areas,'' Jerry said following a 47-16 home win over Washington in Week 17 that proved empty because Philly won at New York, sending the Cowboys back to the drawing board. "Just the times call for that. I am about change. I change a lot.”

There is nothing official yet, and there is a slightly-greater-than-zero-percent chance that sentiment will seep into the Jones family's decision, but ... it's over. Half the Cowboys' roster becomes free agents this week. So do many staffers. And most notably - with a contract that apparently officially expires on Wednesday - so does Garrett.

"Yeah, I want to be the coach of the Dallas Cowboys,'' Garrett said after the bittersweet victory. "We'll see what happens.''

I believe we already know what happens. Jerry will soon oversee a classy press conference at The Star that applauds Garrett for his contributions, and the hugs and the tears will be sincere. They will also aid Jason in landing his next NFL job, because while 8-8 this year and 85-67 overall and three playoff wins are "poor'' in Dallas, they could signal Garrett's abilities as a "builder'' elsewhere.

Would the Giants or Browns or Jaguars like to win three playoff games?

What was going to be Garrett's "ender''? A playoff loss would help his resume. But Dallas never even got that far. An early-season loss at the Jets sticks in the craw of Cowboys ownership. So do back-to-back no-shows against the Bills and Bears. And last week? All Dallas had to do was accept a gimme from a beleaguered Eagles team, but ...

"We certainly would've like to have had this (performance) in Philadelphia,'' Jerry told me. "But these are the consequences. You ultimately have to pay the fiddler.''

Garrett will "pay.'' The Jones family has already begun assembling a lengthy list of potential replacements. (Ignore those who think the list has already been sliced to "three'' or whatever. This needs to be an expansive and exhaustive search.) So will some players pay. But will Jerry Jones? He is correct in reminding Cowboys Nation of his devotion to the cause. 

"I've got all the incentive in the world for the Cowboys to win,'' he said. "No one pushes as much (effort) out there than I do.''

Muscle MX CBD Balm_Dallas (1)
Get more info about MUSCLEMX here!

Does he also have the incentive to oversee change in the way the Cowboys do their football business? Jones noted that he "doesn't want this train to leave the station without Jones on it'." Meaning his stewardship of the business he runs will stay in place.

But the embracing of change, real change? Cowboys Nation will "stay as close to Jerry'' as Jason Garrett was once instructed to do, wishing, hoping, dreaming.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Redskins Live Gameday Blog

Matt Galatzan

With their playoff hopes on the brink, the Dallas Cowboys look to keep their season alive when the face the Washington Redskins on Sunday.

Too Little Too Late: Cowboys Dominate Redskins in Meaningless 47-16 Season Finale Win

Matt Galatzan

The Dallas Cowboys closed their season with a win, but it was all for nothing, as they will miss playoffs after another disappointing year.

'General Lee's Last Stand?' Cowboys LB Set To Evaluate Future

Mike Fisher

Among The Many Potential Changes In Store For the Cowboys Once 2019 Ends: Sean Lee's Contemplation of his Future

Fish Predicts: The Cowboys Will Top Washington - And Will Sneak Peeks At The TV

Mike Fisher

We Check in from AT&T Stadium With a 'Fish Predicts': The Cowboys Will Top Washington Today, And No Matter What Garrett Says, Will Sneak Peeks At The TV

Cowboys Inactives News: Byron, Tyron and Antwaun All Missing Today vs. Redskins

Mike Fisher

The Redskins at Cowboys Inactives Are In, and Here at AT&T Stadium We Give You the Ramifications of the Health Status of Byron Jones and Tyron Smith

Redskins at Cowboys: GameDay Injury News on Tyron and Byron

Mike Fisher

The Cowboys Play Host to Washington Today and are Trying to Work Their Way Through Some Bad GameDay Injury News on Tyron Smith and Byron Jones

ESPN's Dilfer: If Cowboys Fire 'Revered' Garrett, He'll Be No. 1 Candidate For NFL Job

Mike Fisher

An ESPN Expert Predicts That If The Dallas Cowboys Dismiss Jason Garrett After Today's Week 17 Game, He'll Be The 'No. 1 Candidate' for NFL Coaching Vacancies

Cowboys 1st & 10 GameDay: TE needs, Garrett and the Coaching Carousel and Dallas vs. Redskins Notebook

Matthew Postins

In this GameDay edition of Cowboys 1st & 10 we start to break down, position-by-position, 2020 NFL Draft needs, along with everything you need before the Cowboys take on the Washington Redskins.

Amari Cooper on His Cowboys Future: 'I Want To Be Here'

Mike Fisher

As the 2019 NFL Season Winds Down, and Despite Adversity in Dallas, Receiver Amari Cooper reaffirms his Desire to Remain with the Cowboys

Injury News: Cowboys CB Byron Jones in a Walking Boot as Week 17 vs. Redskins Approaches

Mike Fisher

The Cowboys Need A Win And CB Byron Jones Would Like To Be A Part of It - But Today He's in a Walking Boot as Week 17 vs. Redskins Approaches