Cowboys BREAKING: Anthony Barr OUT at Vikings; How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report

The Dallas Cowboys travel north to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

It's a matchup between two NFC powerhouses as well as two top NFL receivers who just happen to come from the same draft class.

Minnesota's Justin Jefferson and Dallas' CeeDee Lamb were both selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Lamb went No. 17 to Dallas and Jefferson No. 22 to the Vikings.

And now, in their third seasons in the league, both are serving as their team's No. 1 option. But it's Jefferson who may be separating himself as the best receiver in the league.

Dallas coach Mike McCarthy was high on both players entering the draft. And while the Cowboys were excited that Lamb fell to them at No. 17 overall, he's hardly surprised at the success Jefferson has found in the league.

"CeeDee was my favorite of the group, and he was right there," McCarthy told reporters ahead of the Cowboys' Week 11 road game against the Vikings. "I love the way the guy played. See, I like guys that can play inside and outside, and they do something else, too.

"Like CeeDee, you can put him in the backfield. And Jefferson ... knowing the kid's background - multi-sports athlete - I'm not surprised at all he's having the success he's having, so we were very, very impressed with him. We thought we had him high, higher than most people on the board, so when he went after that was no surprise."

The Cowboys might have concerns on defense for the first time in a while, allowing 200 yards rushing in consecutive games. A Cowboys defense hasn't done this since 1960 when it allowed four.

Dallas ranks 29th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn - who had architected a remarkable turnaround for the defense in a season and a half - says he can't remember a two-game stretch like that in his career.

"One thing I do know: We have the right crew to do it," Quinn said.

And the other concerns? Injuries, of course, with Ezekiel Elliott and Tank Lawrence among six Cowboys listed as questionable. But now on Sunday morning, we know that both of them will try to play. … and we now know that Anthony Barr will not, NFL Network noting that the longtime Vikings star tweaked his hamstring Saturday and won’t be available to play against his old team today in Minnesota.

WHAT: Dallas Cowboys (6-3) at Minnesota Vikings (8-1)

WHERE: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota (66,468)

WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, 3:25 p.m. CT

TELEVISION: FOX / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan

Betting via SI SportsBook

Tickets via SI Tickets

SPREAD: Dallas Cowboys -1.5 (-110), Minnesota Vikings +1.5 (-110)

TOTAL: 48.5 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Cowboys -125, Vikings +105

Make sure to follow along with in-game updates as they happen with Cowboys Country.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!