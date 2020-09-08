SI.com
CowboyMaven
HomeCowboy Maven+NewsPodcastsGame Day
Search

Ezekiel Elliott: Some Cowboys Will Kneel On Sunday

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - In yet another indication that owner Jerry Jones and his Dallas Cowboys have worked out a "green light'' way to allow for protests against social injustice during the NFL's pregame playing of the national anthem, star running back Ezekiel Elliott says that in Week 1, some members of the Cowboys will be taking a knee before the start of the season-opener at the Los Angeles Rams.

“I think we’re going to have guys kneeling, we’re going to have guys standing, and the biggest thing is that we’re all supporting each other,” Elliott said in a ProFootballTalk.com visit. “We’re all supporting each other and that’s what’s going to bring us all together.”

Elliott said he believes Jones will be supportive of the concept - viable, inasmuch as Jones himself has suggested the same, often recently stating "that was then and this is now'' in regard to his changing feelings about the "toe-the-line'' tradition.

Said Jones on Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan: "I would expect the Cowboys to show great sensitivity and I hope fans will receive it, however each individual presents it, that it's a genuine ask for help, because right now in our society, we got some things we need to address."

This follows with team leaders like Dak Prescott ("It's about love and equality") and Tyrone Crawford ("We definitely have a green light'') explaining an increased acceptance of their views on the part of Cowboys management.

Said Elliott: “I think everyone in the locker room feels that we’re going to get support from ownership, coaching staff and from each other. I think everyone is going to feel free to express themselves however they choose to.''

In the past, Jones has made clear that he doesn’t support kneeling during the anthem. But since the death of George Floyd, millions of Americans have changed their perspectives about the anthem protests and the reasons for them. And at this point, it would be a major surprise if at least some players on all 32 teams aren’t kneeling during the anthem in Week One.

THANKS FOR READING COWBOY MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Top 60 Greatest Players, Part VIII: Romo, Martin and Haley

In honor of their 60-Year Celebration, our countdown of the 60 greatest players in Dallas Cowboys history - Nos. 21-25

Matthew Postins

Cowboys 'The No. 1 Seed In NFC,' Proclaims Peter King

The 2020 Dallas Cowboys Are 'The No. 1 Seed' And 'The Team To Beat' In The NFC, Proclaims Peter King

Mike Fisher

by

JayGrif219

The Oddest Opener: Cowboys At Rams & Dallas' Top 10 Week 1s

NFL Eye-Openers: Dallas Cowboys At Los Angeles Rams Adds To Dallas' Rich Week 1 History ... A Top-10 List, With This As The 'Oddest Opener'

Richie Whitt

NFL Week 1: Should Cowboys Rookie CeeDee Lamb Return Punts?

Should Rookie CeeDee Lamb Return Punts? As They Approach NFL Week 1 Against The Rams, The Dallas Cowboys Think They Have Their Answer

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Captains: McCarthy's Smart 'Little-League' Way Of Choosing

Dallas Cowboys Captains: Coach Mike McCarthy's Smart 'Little-League' Way Of Choosing

Mike Fisher

The Earl Thomas To Cowboys Story? 'You're Wasting Your Time'

Two Sources Close To The Situation Seem To Be Doing Me A Favor On Chasing The Earl Thomas To Cowboys Story: 'You're Wasting Your Time'

Mike Fisher

Why Cowboys Project Rams Ex Zuerlein As ‘Best Kicker In NFL’

A Simple Explanation For Why Dallas Cowboys Special-Teams Coach 'Bones' Fassel Projects Rams Ex Greg Zuerlein As ‘The Best Kicker In NFL’

Mike Fisher

Prediction On Trysten Hill Status As Cowboys 'Starter'

Our Prediction On DT Trysten Hill And the Declared Status As A Dallas Cowboys 'Starter'? It's Not Quite As It Seems

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Top 60 Greatest Players, Part VII: Zeke, Dez and Dandy Don

In honor of their 60-Year Celebration, our countdown of the 60 greatest players in Dallas Cowboys history - Nos. 26-30

Matthew Postins

Source: The Dallas Cowboys Are Closing In On Signing DB Brandon Carr - For A Unique Role

Source: The Dallas Cowboys Are Closing In On Signing DB Brandon Carr - For A Unique Role

Mike Fisher

by

Marcel.eaves