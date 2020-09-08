FRISCO - In yet another indication that owner Jerry Jones and his Dallas Cowboys have worked out a "green light'' way to allow for protests against social injustice during the NFL's pregame playing of the national anthem, star running back Ezekiel Elliott says that in Week 1, some members of the Cowboys will be taking a knee before the start of the season-opener at the Los Angeles Rams.

“I think we’re going to have guys kneeling, we’re going to have guys standing, and the biggest thing is that we’re all supporting each other,” Elliott said in a ProFootballTalk.com visit. “We’re all supporting each other and that’s what’s going to bring us all together.”

Elliott said he believes Jones will be supportive of the concept - viable, inasmuch as Jones himself has suggested the same, often recently stating "that was then and this is now'' in regard to his changing feelings about the "toe-the-line'' tradition.

Said Jones on Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan: "I would expect the Cowboys to show great sensitivity and I hope fans will receive it, however each individual presents it, that it's a genuine ask for help, because right now in our society, we got some things we need to address."

This follows with team leaders like Dak Prescott ("It's about love and equality") and Tyrone Crawford ("We definitely have a green light'') explaining an increased acceptance of their views on the part of Cowboys management.

Said Elliott: “I think everyone in the locker room feels that we’re going to get support from ownership, coaching staff and from each other. I think everyone is going to feel free to express themselves however they choose to.''

In the past, Jones has made clear that he doesn’t support kneeling during the anthem. But since the death of George Floyd, millions of Americans have changed their perspectives about the anthem protests and the reasons for them. And at this point, it would be a major surprise if at least some players on all 32 teams aren’t kneeling during the anthem in Week One.