Ezekiel Elliott or Tony Pollard vs. Eagles: 'It's a Brotherhood'

ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys' choice at running back? They're choosing to not make a choice.

“It’s a brotherhood,” said Ezekiel Elliott of sharing some of the load with Tony Pollard. “Every week we all got the same goal - win football games.''

For the Dallas Cowboys, especially on "Monday Night Football,'' winning has often been riding two-time NFL rushing champ Elliott. History says he one of the best MNF-performing runners of all time.

But last Sunday in a road win against the Chargers, Pollard played a more prominent role. Pollard had 13 carries for 109 yards and a touchdown at Los Angeles. He also caught three passes for 31 yards.

Meanwhile, Elliott had 16 carries for 71 yards and a touchdown to go along with two catches for 26 yards.

Elliott played 44 snaps. Pollard played 21 snaps. That makes it fairly clear that they are not yet exactly "co-stars.'' But Pollard's explosiveness has some calling for him to get increased work.

And Elliott isn't offended.

Said Zeke: "I see the work he puts in. He’s one of the hardest workers on the team, and he’s very talented. He deserves to go out there and play well.”

Some critics have also made this about the money. Elliott is a $12 million running back. Pollard's deal pays him an APY of $800,000. But as Elliott has often said, the critics don't write the checks.

Pollard said he just wants to help the team win. And team leader Dak Prescott echoes the view in the locker room.

“Zeke has always been a very unselfish player and is going to do whatever it takes for this team’s success,” Prescott said. “So if there’s any misnomer about that, you probably should nix that and get rid of it now. He’s all about the team. He’s all about the brotherhood. He’s all about the team’s success.''

Dallas plays host tonight to the Philadelphia Eagles here at AT&T Stadium. Both clubs are 1-1, so "team success'' is needed. Maybe that means Elliott is needed. Maybe it means Pollard is needed. But the Cowboys insist what they need most, they have.

"Brotherhood.''

