Source: Armed With Franchise Tag, Cowboys Hoping for Randy Gregory 'Hometown Discount'

With the tag ($20 million guaranteed for one year) and the cap crunch coming (Dallas must work to get under the $208 million ceiling), the Cowboys would love some cooperation from Gregory.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are prepared to use the franchise tag on Tuesday as a tool that allows the franchise to keep contractual control of free agent Randy Gregory.

But the Cowboys believe they have another tool that can result in a deal with the pass-rusher: Relationships.

One source tells CowboysSI.com that owner Jerry Jones is hopeful of a "hometown discount'' from Gregory once the two sides get serious about a long-term contract. There has been some discussion of all of this among the parties while the NFL is in Indianapolis for the scouting combine. And maybe the talks won't intensity between now and Tuesday's tag-decision deadline.

But when they do?

“Knowing our time together and some of the pluses and some of the times that we’ve had to work through and some of the not-so-fun things, that will serve us well,'' Jones said recently.

Translating Jerry: Dallas has for half-a-decade worked diligently and patiently has Gregory has himself worked through off-field issues. Jones' view is that he has been a personal advocate and even a friend to Gregory.

Sources tell CowboysSI.com that Dallas is “all-in” on keeping Gregory. If so, the only way to skip over tagging him (and maybe using the tag on tight end Dalton Schultz at $11 mil) is to sign him to a long-term deal.

Gregory, 29, had six sacks, 17 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, and an interception in 12 games for the Cowboys in 2021. Dallas thinks more production is coming - and hopes more contractual cooperation is coming, too.