ARLINGTON - Rob Gronkowski gets it.

No, not Dallas Cowboys history. He does not get that.

But as he made his first in-studio appearance of the season on FOX’s NFL pregame show on Sunday, he said something incendiary about the Dallas Cowboys.

Proving ... he "gets'' how the national TV studio shows and talk shows work.

"Hot Take City.''

"Are the Dallas Cowboys contenders or pretenders?” Gronkowski said. “History states that they’re pretenders every year.”

The context: The FOX studio guys were discussing the NFC playoff picture when the former tight end for the Patriots and the Bucs brought up the Cowboys. Part of his point was that he does not feel people are giving the Minnesota Vikings enough credit. And part of his point was about the Cowboys being annually overhyped.

His full remark: “You also can’t forget about the Minnesota Vikings. They have a better record than the Dallas Cowboys. And are the Dallas Cowboys contenders or pretenders? History states that they’re pretenders every year.”

Gronkowski is wrong about "history,'' because as every Cowboys fan knows, Dallas has five Super Bowl titles, tying them for best all-time among NFC teams. Of course, "Gronk'' is talking about the fact that Dallas has just four playoff wins since they won their last Super Bowl in 1995. ... Which Cowboys fans are also well-aware of.

Anything else in need of clearer framing here? Yeah, three things:

1) Following Gronkowski's "analysis,'' Dak Prescott-led Dallas moved to 10-3 with a 27-23 win over Houston that left Texans coach Lovie Smith praising the Cowboys' showing like "champions.''

2) Also following Gronk's remarks, the Vikings lost at home to the underdog Lions, dropping Minnesota to 10-3 - the same record as Dallas.

3) Is there evidence that the Cowboys are inferior to Minnesota? Quite the contrary. As Gronk may not be aware, the two teams recently played, with a final score of Dallas 40, Vikings 3.

