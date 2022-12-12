Cowboys 'Show They're Champions,' Says Texans Coach Lovie Smith: Live Game Log

The Houston Texans came north to face the in-state rival Dallas Cowboys in Arlington on Sunday ... and almost came away with a win.

Texans coach Lovie Smith was impressed.

"We gave them as many looks as we could,'' he said, "but Dak Prescott is one of the best quarterbacks in our game and he’s going to hit some. I think they kind of showed a little bit of the champion in them.”

"Champion''? That would be nice.

For now, how did Sunday unfold? Follow along ...

For starters, this was a game that boasts the largest spread of any NFL game this season. The contest started out as a 14.5-point spread in favor of the Cowboys and grew to as much as 17.5 in some sportsbooks.

That's really for two reasons. The Cowboys are one of the hottest teams in the league both offensively and defensively since the return of quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott missed five games early in the season with a broken thumb suffered on opening night in the 19-3 loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Prescott returned against the Lions on Oct. 23, and since then, Dallas is averaging 37.7 points as a team and allowing an average of just 18 points per game. The Cowboys are fresh off a 54-19 dismantling of the Indianapolis Colts last week that saw Dallas score 33 points in the fourth quarter off of four turnovers in the final frame alone.

But that might not be the worst news for the Texans.

The Dallas run game has improved drastically in recent weeks.

The Cowboys now rank No. 7 in the league with 145.9 rushing yards per game. The Texans are the league's worst rushing defense, allowing an average of 169.1 yards.

The Texans are also struggling on offense, with glaring issues at the quarterback position. Opening-day starter Davis Mills was benched in favor of Kyle Allen. Mills led the league with 11 interceptions through 10 games, but Allen didn't improve the offense, committing five turnovers in his two starts, including a pick-six and a fumble that was returned for a touchdown in last week's 27-14 loss to Cleveland.

Mills is back under center this week for Houston and will face the league's No. 2 passing defense, with Dallas allowing just under 180 yards per game.

Dallas WR James Washington makes his season debut for the Cowboys today.

Live, in-game updates will appear here after kickoff...

Houston won the toss and elected to defer, so the Cowboys begin the game with the ball.

FIRST QUARTER: Texans 10, Cowboys 7

Dallas starts with the ball at the DAL 24 after a 27-yard kick return by KaVontae Turpin.

Prescott hits Elliott for eight yards on first down, then on 3rd and 2 finds Lamb for 13 yards and a first down at the DAL 45.

Pollard runs right end for 11 yards to the HOU 44. HST-C.Harris was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.

Prescott throws deep right to TE Schultz but it's incomplete. On second down, Elliott runs up the middle for seven yards. He was a shoestring tackle away from breaking one big.

Elliott then did break one. For 25 yards up the middle to the HOU 12.

TOUCHDOWN COWBOYS: Tony Pollard runs off the right end for a touchdown. The Maher extra point is good for a 7-0 Cowboys lead. The scoring drive goes 76 yards in nine plays and took 3:40 off the clock.

Houston starts the game at its own 25 after the kickoff.

Pierce runs up the middle for no gain on first down, then gets two yards on second down.

On 3rd and 8, Mills hits Moore on the left side for a gain on just one yard. The Texans go three-and-out to start the game.

FUMBLE RECOVERY TEXANS: The Johnston punt goes 47 yards to the DAL 25-yard line. Turpin muffs the catch, recovered by Cashman and the Texans at the DAL 24.

Jeff Driskel in at QB for Houston, and runs three yards off the right end to the DAL 21.

Driskel then passes short right side to Moore to the DAL 16. A gain of five yards.

On 3rd and 2, Pierce runs off left tackle for eight yards to the DAL 8, first down.

On 1st and Goal, Pierce runs to the DAL 5 for a gain of three, then runs again to the DAL 1 on second down.

3rd and Goal, Driskel tries a quick QB sneak by Driskel for no gain. PENALTY on DAL, Defensive Offside, zero yards, enforced at DAL one.

TOUCHDOWN TEXANS: Pierce runs one yard into the end zone for a touchdown. The Fairbairn extra point is good for a 7-7 tie with 5:33 left in the first quarter. The scoring drive goes 24 yards in six plays and took 3:28 off the clock.

Dallas starts from its own 25 with 1st and 10. Pollard runs for a loss of three yards on first down.

On 3rd and 13, Prescott finds Noah Brown for nine yards, and Dallas will punt.

The Anger punt goes 53 yards to the HOU 16, King returns to the HOU 28 for 12 yards.

Davis Mills hits Dorsett for nine yards on first down to the HOU 37, a gain of nine yards.

On 2nd and 1, Mills throws deep down the right side for Moore to the DAL 27. Dallas challenged the catch but the play was upheld. The Cowboys lose a timeout. Editorial: It was not a catch ... the ball moved on the ground as Moore fell to the turf. Even Dean Blandino on the broadcast agreed it was incomplete.

Pierce runs up the middle for two yards, then runs for three yards as the Texans give Dallas a full dose of the running game and Pierce.

On 3rd and 5, Ogunbowale runs left end and is tackled in the backfield for a loss of three yards by Odighizuwa. HST-K.Green was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.

FIELD GOAL TEXANS: Fairbairn's 43-yard kick is good, barely. Houston leads 10-7 with 18 seconds left in the first quarter. The scoring drive goes 47 yards in six plays and took 3:09 off the clock.

Dallas takes over at its own 25 after the kick.

On first down, Pollard loses two yards on first down.

END OF THE FIRST QUARTER

SECOND QUARTER: Texans 20, Cowboys 17

On second down, Prescott's pass is batted down at the line of scrimmage, incomplete.

Faced with a 3rd and 13, Prescott scrambles right and finds Noah Brown for 51 yards to the HOU 26. Penalty on HST, Defensive Holding, declined.

Prescott hits Lamb for three yards, the Pollard runs for 18 to the HOU five yard line.

On 1st and Goal from the five, PENALTY on DAL-T.Steele, False Start, 5 yards, enforced at HST 5.

TOUCHDOWN COWBOYS: Prescott passes short left to Pollard who runs five yards for a touchdown. The Maher extra point is good for a 14-10 Cowboys lead with 12:28 left in the half. The scoring drive goes 75 yards in seven plays and took 2:50 off the clock.

Houston starts with the ball at its own 25.

Pierce runs left end for two yards, then Mills hits Akins for another five. On 3rd and 2, Mills finds Moore for four yards and a first down.

Rodgers runs right end for three yards to the HOU 39, and Driskel (in at QB on the play) runs for another five to the HOU 44.

On 3rd and 2 from the HOU 44, Driskel runs off right end for another seven yards and a first down at the DAL 49.

This looks like a high school offense with Driskel in at QB.

Mills back in at QB for Houston and Pierce picks up seven yards, then runs for no gain on second down.

On 3rd and 3, Pierce is stuffed at the line of scrimmage for no gain. Hit by Vander Esch at the line.

TURNOVER ON DOWNS to DALLAS: The Texans attempt to convert on 4th and 3 from the DAL 42. Pierce runs up the middle and can manage just two. DAL J. Hankins is injured on the play.

Trevon Diggs has suffered a hand injury and is being evaluated on the sidelines. He appears to be in tremendous pain.

Elliott runs for no gain on first down, the Prescott misses Elliott on second down. On 3rd and 10, Pollard catches a pass for six.

The Anger punt goes 42 yards to the HOU 12, King returns the kick nine yards to the HOU 21.

Pierce carries for two yards on first down, then Mills throws incomplete on second down. On 3rd and 8, Mills misses Dorsett with the pass for fourth down.

The Johnston punt goes 50 yards to the HOU 23.

Elliott runs right guard for two yards.

INTERCEPTION TEXANS: Prescott throws short right to Noah Brown, tipped and interceptted by T. Smith at the HOU 47, returned to the DAL 27 for 26 yards.

On first down, PENALTY on HST-K.Green, False Start, 5 yards, enforced at DAL 27.

TOUCHDOWN TEXANS: On 2nd and 11, Driskel throws deep right to the end zone to Rodgers for the touchdown. The Fairbairn kick is good for a 17-14 Texans lead with 2:23 left in the half. The scoring drive goes 27 yards on two plays and took 49 seconds off the clock.

The Cowboys will start at their own 25 after the kick.

Prescsott hits Lamb for seven yards on first down.

TWO-MINUTE WARNING

On 2nd and 3, Prescott hits Schultz for eight yards to the DAL 47 for a first down.

Prescott hits Brown for seven more yards, then hits Gallup down the right sideline for 16 yards to the HOU 37 with 1:34 left in the half.

Prescott threw incomplete to Washington then to Schultz for a 3rd and 10 at the HOU 37.

Prescott hits Schultz for 22 yards to the HOU 15 and a first down with 1:21 left in the half.

Prescott throws incomplete to Schultz in the end zone, then incomplete to Pollard. DAL-T.Steele was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.

On 3rd and 10, Prescott misses Brown, the pass was deflected again but falls incomplete. It would've been a TD if the ball was on time.

FIELD GOAL COWBOYS: Maher is good from 33 yards out for a 17-17 tie with 40 seconds left in the half. The scoring drive goes 60 yards in 11 plays and took 1:43 off the clock.

Houston get the ball from its own 25.

Trevon Diggs is back in the game.

Mills hits Moore for 18 yards to the HOU 43, then hits Ogunbowale for four more to the HOU 47 with 34 seconds left.

Then Mills hits Rodgers for seven yards and a first down, HOU takes its 2nd timeout with 23 seconds left.

Offsides Cowboys gives the Texans a free play, and Diggs is called for defensive pass interference. The offside call gives the Texans more yards so they accept that call.

Mills hits Dorsett at the DAL 32 for nine yards and call a timeout with :02 on the clock.

FIELD GOAL TEXANS: Fairbairn is good from 50 for a Texans lead at half 20-17. The scoring drive goes 43 yards in five plays, and took 40 seconds off the clock.

HALFTIME

The Texans get the ball to start the half.

THIRD QUARTER: Texans 23, Cowboys 20

Houston starts at its own 25 after the touchback.

Driskel hits Moore for one yard on first down, then Pierce runs up the middle for three more.

FUMBLE RECOVERY COWBOYS: PIerce runs left tackle for a loss of one yard, and the ball is popped loose by Donovan Wilson, recovered by Trevon Diggs. Diggs returns the ball 15 yards to the HOU 28.

Elliott runs up the middle for five yards, then again for six and a first down.

Elliott runs for six then Pollard for three. On 3rd and 1, Pollard runs for no gain.

Dallas attempts a 4th down conversion from the HOU eight yard line, and Pollard barely gets it with a one yard run. HST-T.Stallworth was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.

Elliott runs for one yard to the HOU seven, then off right guard for four more.

TURNOVER ON DOWNS to TEXANS: On 4th and Goal, Elliott runs up the middle for a loss of one yard. Houston takes over from its own one yard line.

The Texans are giving the Cowboys all they can handle on the ground and stealing all the momentum in the second half already. They started at their own 2, and quickly moved the ball on the ground to the DAL 35.

FIELD GOAL TEXANS: The Fairbairn kick is good from 54 yards for a 23-17 Texans lead with 3:03 left in the third quarter. The scoring drive goes 63 yards in 10 plays and took 5:16 off the clock.

Dallas starts at its own 25.

Elliott carries for six, then Prescott throws incomplete. On 3rd down, Prescott scrambles for three. The Cowboys have to go for it already, this early in the game down six.

FOURTH DOWN CONVERSION COWBOYS: On 4th and 1, Prescott runs up the middle for four yards and a first down.

Prescott hits Gallup deep for 24 yards to the HOU 33, then hits Shultz for five more.

Pollard runs for a loss of two yards on 2nd and 5.

END OF THE THIRD QUARTER

FOURTH QUARTER: Cowboys 27, Texans 23

FIELD GOAL COWBOYS: Maher is good from 35 for a 23-20 Texans lead with 14:50 left in the game. The scoring drive goes 40 yards in nine plays and took 3:13 off the clock.

Houston starts at its own 25.

Mills scrambles for two yards to the right. Pierce runs right tackle for one yard. HST-D.Pierce was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.

On 3rd and 7, Mills throws incomplete to Moore at the first down marker for a 4th down. GREAT PLAY by Kelvin Joseph.

The Johnston punt goes out of bounds at the DAL 12 for a 60-yard punt.

Prescott finds Zeke for five yards on first down, then Elliott runs for one on second down.

On 3rd and 4, Prescott throws incomplete. DAL-Ty.Smith, Offensive Holding, declined.

The Anger punt goes 62 yards to the HOU 20, returned 15 yards to the HOU 35. PENALTY on HST-T.Smith, Offensive Holding, 10 yards, enforced at HST 35, first down Texans.

With Pierce on the sideline with an injury, Benjamin carried four yards on first down, the Driskel runs right end for five more.

On 3rd and 1, Pierce returns to the game and runs for two and a first down.

On first down, Mills hits Moore for 18 yards to the DAL 46.

With a HUGE 3rd down up, the defense holds as Driskell throws incomplete to Rodgers. Gallimore deflected the pass at the line of scrimmage.

The Johnston punt goes 39 yards to the DAL 1, downed by Moore.

On 1st and 10, Prescott runs up the middle to the DAL 3 for two yards, then Dak hits Lamb for seven to the DAL 10. On 3rd and 1, Pollard runs off right tackle for three yards.

On 1st down, Prescott is hit, and fumbles. Recovered by Ball at the DAL three.

INTERCEPTION TEXANS: Prescott throws to the right side for Schultz, intercepted by T. Smith, and returned to the DAL 4.

Burkhead runs for a loss of one yard, then Moore runs for four to the DAL 1. On 3rd and Goal, Burkhead loses two more yards.

The Texans go for it on 4th and Goal from the DAL two yard line with 3:25 left in the game.

TURNOVER ON DOWNS to COWBOYS: Driskel runs right to the DAL one, stopped before the goal line.

Prescott finds Schultz for 21 yards to the DAL 23, then scrambles for nine more to the DAL 32 out of bounds.

Prescott hits Schultz for another 13 to the DAL 45, and Elliott carries for six to the HOU 49 with 2:21 left in the game.

TWO-MINUTE WARNING

Prescott hits Lamb for three yards, then runs up the middle for six yards for a first down on 3rd and 1.

Prescott hits Noah Brown deep right sideline for 18 yards to the HOU 22.

Prescott hits Shultz deep down the middle for 18 yards to the HOU four yard line with 55 seconds left.

Houston calls its second timeout.

1st and Goal, Elliott runs for two yards off left tackle.

Timeout Houston, #3

On 2nd and Goal, Prescott throws incomplete to Gallup, who looked like he might've secured the catch before the hit that forced it loose. The play was reviewed and upheld. Incomplete pass with 51 seconds left in the game.

TOUCHDOWN COWBOYS: On 3rd and Goal, Elliott rushes up the middle for the touchdown with 41 seconds left. The scoring drive goes 98 yards in 11 plays and took 2:39 off the clock.

Houston takes over from its own 25.

Mills hits Moore for 31 yards to the DAL 44 then spikes the ball to stop the clock with 14 ticks left.

On 2nd down, PENALTY on HST-L.Tunsil, False Start, 5 yards, enforced at DAL 44.

On 2nd and 15 from the DAL 49, HST-L.Tunsil, False Start, 5 yards, enforced at DAL 49.

INTERCEPTION COWBOYS: Mills passes deep into the end zone, intercepted by Israel Mukuamu for a touchback.

Prescott kneels to end the game.

END OF GAME

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

