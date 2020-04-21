CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

How Cowboys Grade Their Free Agency Signings - And What It Means For NFL Draft

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have fully turned their attention to this week's NFL Draft, so more free-agent signings aren't really on the agenda.

But what happened in free agency - with Dallas having signed newcomers Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Gerald McCoy, Dontari Poe, Maurice Canady, Greg Zeurlein and Blake Bell - is instructive as it relates to the draft.

If Dallas did free agency "right,'' using vets to fill needs, it frees Dallas to do the draft "right,'' trying its best to go "Best Available.'''

Overall,'' said Cowboys COO Stephen Jones in a recent visit on 105.3 The Fan, "I think we did a good job.''

Let's allow Stephen to walk us through this:

On McCoy and Poe: "We found a couple big (defensive) tackles in McCoy and Paul. We found we’re going to have a little different philosophy change at how we look at players on the defensive side of the ball. 

"I think McCoy would fit in any defense. But to get a big body like Poe, probably wouldn’t have been a guy we normally would’ve been interested in during the defensive coordinator Rod) Marinelli era.''

OUR TAKE: This is all about a change from Rod to Mike McCarthy and Mike Nolan, who want more beef upfront. Remind yourself, though: One philosophy isn't "bad,'' the other "good.'' The only way to judge them is to wait to see what works. Marinelli is with Jon Gruden now with the Raiders; if they use smaller, quicker D-tackles (like Maliek Collins, who left Dallas for Vegas) and win, Marinelli will be lauded for it.

As it relates to the draft? The signings eliminate "need,'' really.

On Clinton-Dix: "We actually stepped up and put some capital into the safety position with Ha Ha Clinton Dix,'' Stephen said.

OUR TAKE: That's a rather dubious claim. Dallas tosses a cheap dart at this position every spring. Clinton-Dix is a ballhawk, for sure. But is he better than Jeff Heath (Raiders)? The Cowboys don't want to be done here. Draft a safety? Take some more swings at Jamal Adams? All in play.

On Canady: "In the secondary we got Canady and will certainly continue to look to improve there,'' Stephen said.

OUR TAKE: Canady has zero impact on this draft; he's established very little in his short NFL time. The Cowboys would love Florida cornerback CJ Henderson to fall for them at 17, and like cornerbacks AJ Terrell (Clemson) and Trevon Diggs (Alabama), too.

On Bell: "And then with losing Jason Witten (also to the Raiders), we felt like we needed to add to the tight end position,'' Stephen said. "We did that as well with Blake Bell.''

OUR TAKE: Bell, formerly of the Chiefs, is an established blocking tight end - far better at it than Witten was. Now we get a chance to see if Blake Jarwin, who becomes TE1, can do things consistently better than Witten as a pass-catcher?

Is Dallas done here? We wonder what happens if UCLA tight end Devin Asiasi is still available this weekend in a middle round ...

On Zuerlein: "And then we did a little special teams work with Zuerlein,'' Stephen said. "It was certainly a tough situation with the kicker last year, although Kai (Forbath) stepped up and did a great job of coming in… That will be a good competition there.''

OUR TAKE: Stephen is not kidding here; Zuerlein is not guaranteed of winning the job just because of his contract, due to the offset language in it. The competition will be real.

"Filling holes on defense was our focus,'' Jones said in summary. "I think for the most part we’ve done a nice job of filling are obvious needs with free agency. That’s always our goal.''

And now, onto the next set of goals: the NFL Draft.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Draft: Why Don't The Cowboys Love DT Javon Kinlaw?

NFL Draft: He Might Be There At No. 17, But ... Why Don't The Dallas Cowboys Love DT Javon Kinlaw?

Mike Fisher

NFL Draft: Cowboys Henderson Fall-Back Plan Features CBs Diggs & Terrell

NFL Draft: The Dallas Cowboys C.J. Henderson Fall-Back Plan? Call It A 'Consolation Cornerback' Prize Featuring Either Trevon Diggs or AJ Terrell

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Tag Guarantee For Dak Prescott Jumps to $31.409M

As Predicted Among A Lot of Fake Mystery: The NFL-Mandated Dallas Cowboys Tag Guarantee For QB Dak Prescott Just Jumped to $31.409M

Mike Fisher

'Virtual Holdout'? Don't Blame Dak; It's Time for Cowboys to 'Buy the Cow'

Staying away from the team while waiting for a long-term deal to be finalized is hardly a new concept. So Don't Blame Dak Prescott, because it's time for the Cowboys to Buy the Cow

BriAmaranthus

by

AmarilloDc4L

Cowboys Call Time: Jets Concede Willingness to Trade Jamal Adams

Time for.a Dallas Cowboys Call as the New York Jets Concede to a Willingness to Listen to Trade Offers for All-Pro Safety Jamal Adams

Mike Fisher

by

bpete

Peter King NFL Mock Draft Gives Cowboys 2 First-Round Picks

Peter King's NFL Mock Draft Gives The Dallas Cowboys 2 First-Round Picks - And They Land Standouts At Safety And At Center

Mike Fisher

by

jda8600

Cowboys Free Agency & NFL Draft Positional Needs: Full Up at TE?

How have the Dallas Cowboys done in free agency to this point? Here we review the tight end position. Plus, we update our NFL Draft need meter.

Matthew Postins

Jamie Foxx to Headline Cowboys NFL Draft 'Virtual Party'

Jamie Foxx Always Wanted To Play For The Dallas Cowboys; Instead, He'll Host the Team's NFL Draft 'Virtual Party' On Thursday, April 23

Mike Fisher

Whitt's End: Cowboys 10 Best (And Worst) NFL Draft Picks Ever

Whitt's End: Our DFW Sports Notebook Chronicles The Dallas Cowboys 10 Best (And Worst) NFL Draft Picks Ever - Plus DFW Sports Radio Ratings

Richie Whitt

NFL Draft: Are Cowboys Bluffing About LB Kenneth Murray at 17?

NFL Draft: Are the Dallas Cowboys Bluffing About Oklahoma LB Kenneth Murray at 17?

Mike Fisher