How to Watch Panthers at Cowboys: Playoff Implications?

The Panthers visit the Cowboys in a Week 4 matchup between two teams on the rise in the NFC

In 2020, the Dallas Cowboys (6-10) and Carolina Panthers (5-11) combined for 11 wins. After Sunday, just four weeks in, the two teams will be more than halfway to that win total.

The Cowboys were predicted by most to be better in 2021 with the return of quarterback Dak Prescott from ankle surgery. But not many predicted the Panthers to be 3-0 and possible contenders in Year 2 under Matt Rhule.

It's early still, but this game could have playoff implications. The Cowboys are 2-1 in a weak division that most think they will win. At 3-0, the Panthers are in line for a playoff spot as long as their consistent play persists.

If both teams finish with the same record, this game could be a key NFC tiebreaker.

The Panthers are working on three extra days of rest after their Thursday Night Football win over the Texans. Could that be an advantage for quarterback Sam Darnold and an offense that once again finds itself without back Christian McCaffery due to injury?

GAME INFORMATION

Dallas Cowboys vs. Carolina Panthers

Current Records: Cowboys (2-1), Panthers (3-0)

Date/Time: Sunday, Oct. 3 at 12:00 p.m. CT

Where: AT&T Stadium - Arlington, TX

TV: FOX

Stream: FUBO TV

Radio: 105.3 The Fan (KRLD-FM)

Odds: Cowboys -4.5/ Over-Under 51.1

