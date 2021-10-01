In 2020, the Dallas Cowboys (6-10) and Carolina Panthers (5-11) combined for 11 wins. After Sunday, just four weeks in, the two teams will be more than halfway to that win total.
READ MORE: Calvin Loves CeeDee - And Here's Why
The Cowboys were predicted by most to be better in 2021 with the return of quarterback Dak Prescott from ankle surgery. But not many predicted the Panthers to be 3-0 and possible contenders in Year 2 under Matt Rhule.
It's early still, but this game could have playoff implications. The Cowboys are 2-1 in a weak division that most think they will win. At 3-0, the Panthers are in line for a playoff spot as long as their consistent play persists.
If both teams finish with the same record, this game could be a key NFC tiebreaker.
READ MORE: Cowboys vs. Panthers GAMEDAY: Is Dallas A Serious NFC Contender?
The Panthers are working on three extra days of rest after their Thursday Night Football win over the Texans. Could that be an advantage for quarterback Sam Darnold and an offense that once again finds itself without back Christian McCaffery due to injury?
GAME INFORMATION
How to Watch Panthers at Cowboys: Playoff Implications?
The Panthers visit the Cowboys in a Week 4 matchup between two teams on the rise in the NFC.
Calvin Loves CeeDee - And Here's Why
“I love seeing CeeDee Lamb. I love watching that kid go up and make a play on the ball.'' - Calvin Johnson.
Cowboys vs. Panthers GAMEDAY: Is Dallas a Serious NFC Contender?
Can Dallas keep it up vs. Carolina and new quarterback Sam Darnold?
Dallas Cowboys vs. Carolina Panthers
Current Records: Cowboys (2-1), Panthers (3-0)
Date/Time: Sunday, Oct. 3 at 12:00 p.m. CT
Where: AT&T Stadium - Arlington, TX
TV: FOX
Stream: FUBO TV
Radio: 105.3 The Fan (KRLD-FM)
Odds: Cowboys -4.5/ Over-Under 51.1
CONTINUE READING: Cowboys vs. Panthers Injury Update: Randy Gregory 'Expectations'?