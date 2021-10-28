Does Have ‘Scary’ Halloween Move for Cowboys?

Elliott concedes he is “due” for his trademark hurdle, but there is a bit of Cowboys hesitation.

FRISCO - It’s Halloween, and Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott says it’s a move of his that’s “scary.”

So why not take “the hurdle” out of storage just in time to trick-and-treat in Sunday’s holiday-night NFL Week 8 visit to Minnesota?

“I am due (to use it),'' Elliott said via 105.3 The Fan. "It hasn’t been recommended (to stop doing that). But that is scary. Having both feet off the ground and a bunch of guys trying to take your head off.”

Elliott has experienced a bounce-back season after his self-proclaimed "shit show'' of 2020, this year having gained 521 yards while scoring five touchdowns on 102 carries - and with a receiving TD matching his entire end-zone output from a year ago. He’s a key cog in a Dallas offense that ranks with the best in the NFL - as do the Super Bowl-minded Cowboys overall as they sit at 5-1 and very much in charge of the race in the NFC East.

The Cowboys are also using Tony Pollard in the backfield, and like most of everything else on this Dak Prescott-led offense, it's working as well.

What's missing? Only Elliott's habit of hurdling over potential tacklers. Track is in his background, and in his family background as well. ... and over the years in Dallas, it's shown itself.

But yes, as spectacular as it is - and as capable of a more fit Elliott (playing at 218 this season, 10 pounds lighter than before) might be of skying - is does cause a runner to be vulnerable.

At the same time, Elliott isn't "saving himself'' for anything ... while at the same time contemplating a deep Dallas playoff run.

“I think by Week 16 everyone is worn out, even you,'' he said to the media on Wednesday from The Star. It’s a physical game we play. We plan on playing deeper than 17 weeks, anyway.”

So Zeke being "due''? It's probably better than he doesn't think about it, that rather, he just let it happen. Doing that, so far this year, has made the Cowboys one of the scariest teams in the NFL.