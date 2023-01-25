‘I’d Take Brock Purdy Over Cowboys QB Dak Prescott!’ - ‘Insane’ Peter King

" How strange it is to think that if I were starting a franchise right now I’d rather have Brock Purdy be my quarterback than the Cowboys’ Dak Prescott?” - Peter King.

FRISCO - The usual suspects are in rare form with their headline-grabbing hot takes roasting the Dallas Cowboys and QB Dak Prescott, and reasonable folks have to fight the temptation to be drawn into the muck.

But long-time NFL writer Peter King isn’t about muck, or headline-grabbing, or hot takes.

And yet he’s saying it, too.

" How strange it is to think that if I were starting a franchise right now I’d rather have Brock Purdy be my quarterback than Dak Prescott?" King said. "And that sounds totally, absolutely insane, but that’s the way I feel. …”

“Absolutely insane”? Has Prescott - as a result of Dallas’ 19-12 playoff loss to Purdy’s 49ers, along with his NFL-worst interception total of 15 (in the regular season, plus two more at the Niners) - really dipped that low?

Purdy is a seventh-round rookie, a practice-squadder and a third-stringer forced into the lineup by injuries … who is now a quarterback a game away from the Super Bowl.

Since taking over the starting gig following injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, Purdy has been more than just reliable; he’s used the Niners’ talent-loaded offense to be productive … with help from an NFL-topping defense, too.

King goes a bit far in his Bay Area radio appearance in labeling Purdy “the perfect quarterback” for the situation; that’s hyperbolic. (The “perfect” QB for any situation would be in-their-prime Brady, Elway, Aikman … you get the idea.)

But Purdy, as someone who can limit mistakes and manage a game? He’s done that well - and on Sunday, he did it better than Dak. … who led the NFL this year in regular-season interceptions with 15.

Said King: “In eight NFL games, Brock Purdy has not fumbled the ball. He hasn’t only not lost a fumble, he has not fumbled the ball. And he’s only thrown three picks. He is the perfect quarterback for a team that has a defense like the San Francisco 49ers.”

And Dak? Viewed through this particular prism, we guess, as … “the imperfect quarterback.” And the inferior one.

