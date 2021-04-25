In 'Weird Group,' Which Pass-Rusher Will Cowboys Draft?

Edge-rushing is something Dallas, is always in search of. So who could be an option for the Cowboys at some point?

FRISCO - Our buddy Jeff Cavanaugh has labeled the 2021 NFL Draft class of pass-rushers a "weird group,'' meaning in part that between the lack of traits and performance, there doesn't seem to be anybody who merits attention from the Dallas Cowboys at the No. 10 spot.

But edge-rushing is something Dallas, is always in search of. So who could be an option for the Cowboys at some point? Here's 105.3 the Fan's "Cavanaugh Top 10 Edge-Rushers'' (click for more info), followed by our countdown thoughts on five that may work for Dallas:

1. Azeez Ojulari- Georgia

2. Jaelan Phillips - Miami

3. Carlos Basham - Wake Forest

4. Kwity Paye - Michigan

5. Payton Turner - Houston

6. Jayson Oweh - Penn State

7. Joe Tryon - Washington

8. Joseph Ossai - Texas

9. Ronnie Perkins - Oklahoma

10. Rashad Weaver - Pittsburgh

5 - Joe Tryon at 6-5, 262 pounds has an NFL body. And he is an "effort'' guy. But is he more of an outside linebacker in a 4-3?

4. Joseph Ossai has definitely been examined by the Cowboys.

Coming out of Texas, Joseph Ossai enters the 2021 NFL draft as one of the better pass-rushing prospects available. The former Longhorn made plays in his three years in college, with 11.5 sacks, and five forced fumbles. But at 6-4, 253, is he bulky enough?

3. Kwity Paye is projected by some to be the first pass-rusher taken off the board. Paye really only has one year of high-quality production, and we don't hear a Dallas tie here. But Daniel Jeremiah - a respected voice - insists one exists.

2. Jaelan Phillips of Miami put together a fine 2020 season, with 45 total tackles (15.5 for a loss), eight sacks, and one interception. But health - especially concussions - mark the concern here.

1. Azeez Ojulari, Georgia, is smallish, at 6-3, 240 pounds. But he has star quality. He's not an option at 10. But if he slips? He could be a Dallas name to watch.

