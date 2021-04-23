WATCH Jaycee Horn Tells Cowboys: 'I'm Night-And-Day' Better Than Surtain

What Horn is telling the Cowboys about him vs. Surtain: "I feel like it’s like a night-and-day difference when you turn on the tape.”

FRISCO - The other day, Dallas Cowboys COO Stephen Jones was talking about how different coaches and scouts like different styles of players.

"Spicy sausage'' was the term he used.

Me? I believe Jones was speaking directly about Jaycee Horn the South Carolina cornerback who has already called himself the best defensive player in this NFL Draft. ... and who we now know, in his pre-Draft visit with Dallas, said the same - and much more.

The Cowboys have released a snippet of the video visit with Horn, who is in competition with Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain as a key options for Dallas at 10th overall.

“I feel like I'm the best corner in the draft, hands-down,” Horn told the Cowboys. “When I look at all the corners, I feel like the top, the top of the top, is me and Pat Surtain of Alabama. I feel like he a great player. I learned a lot from watching his film. But I think what separates us ultimately is just the way we compete, the way I compete, and the way he plays.

"I feel like it’s like a night-and-day difference when you turn on the tape.”

Horn's comments have now been made public, and I'm pretty sure he's fine with that. I believe that here inside The Star, there is an ongoing debate over Surtain vs. Horn, and that Surtain - who might be the focus of a Dallas call to Detroit at No. 7 with a trade-up in mind - is going to win the day on Thursday.

But that doesn't mean the "spicy'' Horn - who has issued a Randy Moss-like declaration that he intends payback on the teams that pass on him - won't some day win the argument.

