Is 6-4 Nahshon Wright A 'Legion Of Boom' CB For Quinn And Cowboys? NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys used the No. 99 overall pick in the NFL Draft to add Oregon State cornerback Nahshon Wright.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys made their fifth consecutive selection on a defensive player after taking Oregon State CB Nahshon Wright with the No. 99 overall pick.

The first thing that stands out about Wright is that he stands at 6-4 and is quite lanky weighing 188 pounds. He is viewed as a raw prospect with great intangibles. If he develops, he could be quite an intriguing final product.

The main limitation that comes with Wright is his frame leaves him prone to being pushed around a bit by physical receivers. He will need to add strength to be more of a factor against the run, to hold his own off of the line on the boundary, and when jockeying for positioning, in general.

After being projected to be selected in the sixth or seventh round by most NFL Draft experts, there was a sense of surprise and gratitude from Wright to go in Round 3.

"I can't feel my legs right now," Wright said. "I'm more than happy. My dad, family, are from Texas. Being able to go to Texas...is amazing."

"Right now it's not with all of my family but my family that is here, it's going crazy at my mom's house. It's going crazy right now. I had to walk away and go down the street."

Wright spoke to Dan Quinn after his pro day for about 20 minutes. They didn't talk about football, but instead, Quinn took it as an opportunity to get to know him as a person.

"It's been amazing," Wright said. "I got a chance to speak with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and defensive backs coach Al Harris. They were great talks. We just kind of connected personnel-wise. We didn't get to talk a lot of football."

Having size at the cornerback spot is something that Quinn likes to have for his system. Think of Brandon Browner from Quinn's successful stint with the Seattle Seahawks. Wright feels as though being a towering 6-4 with great length makes him an ideal fit.

"I'm 6-4 so that's rare," Wright said. "I'm an anomaly. Just being able to get my hands up at the line of scrimmage. Of course, you know the defenses Dan Quinn likes to run. I'm a fit for that system."

It will likely take time for Wright to develop into being able to earn snaps. Many expected him to go a lot later in the NFL Draft and he will be aiming to prove them wrong during his career with the Cowboys.

Dallas will have the option of easing Wright into the mix with Trevon Diggs, Jourdan Lewis, and Anthony Brown. The Round 2 choice of Kelvin Joseph adds further competition at the position, too.

Many will be focused on the cornerback prospects that were taken directly after Nahshon Wright. There were three consecutive cornerback prospects like Elijah Molden of Washington, Ifeatu Melifonwu of Syracuse, and Ambry Thomas of Michigan.

Can Nahshon Wright outperform those other Round 3 cornerbacks at the NFL level? Stay tuned...

