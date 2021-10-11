Cowboys: Three Levels of Defensive Playmakers

Jabril Cox, Anthony Brown and Randy Gregory - and of course, Trevon Diggs - among defensive standouts against Giants

Though they may be overshadowed by the sheer star power on the Dak Prescott-led offensive side, Dallas Cowboys defenders at all three levels are making plays.

And it’s not going unnoticed.

Perhaps the most obvious difference is at linebacker, where the release of Jaylon Smith has opened up snaps. Jabril Cox, a rookie out of LSU, made his presence felt in Sunday’s 44-20 win over the New York Giants despite being on the field for only four plays.

Cox was in at the goal line in the second quarter. Showing off his speed to the outside, Cox stopped New York Giants' quarterback Daniel Jones with a ferocious hit at the 1. Jones left the game with a concussion.

“I already knew they were going to try me,” said Cox, a fourth-round pick. “They saw a rookie out there, No. 14, a new guy out there. I just wanted to read my cues and play fast.”

Cox was also part of a goal-line stand in the fourth quarter.

“My main assignment was to leverage everything,” he said.

Cox also cleanly fielded a Giants' onside kick late to preserve Dallas' big lead.

Of the linebacker snaps, rookie sensation Micah Parsons tallied 63 of possible 68. Keanu Neal, back after missing three games with COVID-19, played 34. Leighton Vander Esch had 31.

The star of the secondary is rightfully cornerback Trevon Diggs, given his NFL-high six interceptions with at least one in each game. Diggs added another in the third quarter.

“That kid is a baller,” Vander Esch said. “And it just astounds me how he goes and gets it every single day.”

But don’t sleep on corner Anthony Brown, who is one drop from his own three-game streak. Brown’s two interceptions tie a career high set in 2016 and tied last season.

He notched his first career touchdown against the Giants, taking back a pick off Mike Glennon 45 yards late in the fourth to close out the scoring.

Defensive end Randy Gregory didn’t register a sack or tackle Sunday, but should receive an assist on Brown’s interception for pressuring Glennon. Gregory, who’s in a contract year, consistently beat Giants' offensive tackle Nate Solder all game.

And the 4-1 Cowboys are suddenly beating everybody - thanks to play-makers on the other side of the ball, too.