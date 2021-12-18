Cowboys at Giants: Jaylon Smith Signed to Play for New York? Or to ‘Spy’ on Dallas?

Jaylon Smith, who will see his old Dallas Cowboys pals this Sunday as a member of the New York Giants, isn’t doing so because the Giants need intel.

FRISCO - It’s one of the greatest fallacies in the NFL: Team A signs a former player from Team B so he can share “secrets” about his former employer.

But linebacker Jaylon Smith, who will see his old Dallas Cowboys pals this Sunday as a member of the New York Giants, isn’t doing so because the Giants need intel.

He is wearing “enemy” colors because New York needs bodies who can play linebacker.

Smith, the former Notre Dame superstar and Pro Bowler in Dallas before his Oct. 5 release, is joining the Giants, first via the practice squad but now, after he will have been with his new team for just 48 hours, as a player expected to suit up for the game.

The Giants are shy on inside linebackers with Blake Martinez on IR and with Reggie Ragland and Benardrick McKinney battling flu-like symptoms all week.

Smith, who will wear his old No. 54 (No. 9 is taken) was signed by Green Bay two days after leaving Dallas but was then cut by Green Bay back in November, having appeared in just two games for the Packers while recording one tackle.

Smith was a second-round pick who would’ve gone much higher but for a devastating leg injury sustained in his final college game. His recovery is something we’ve often labeled a “medical and spiritual miracle.” But his effectiveness this season, plus future cap ramifications, led to the Cowboys turning the page to a group of linebackers now led by budding star and rookie Micah Parsons.

Smith made the Pro Bowl in 2019 and before that won the Butkus Award as a junior at Notre Dame as the best linebacker in college football.The Cowboys signed Smith to a five-year, $64 million contract in 2019 with $35.5 million guaranteed, and even in releasing him, the Cowboys still owe Smith $7.2 million this year.

Does he have insight into the Cowboys that he can share with the new boss? Minimally; NFL teams have robust scouting staffs so there are not many secrets here.What Jaylon Smith can do for the Giants on Sunday is to help them try to win against a 12-point-favorite foe … that just happens to be from his old stomping grounds in Dallas.

