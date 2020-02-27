Jerry Jones On Cowboys Adding Dez Bryant: 'I've Been Thinking About It In The Shower'

Dallas Cowboys record-holder Dez Bryant has expressed his desire to make a comeback with his home-state team. And what does Jerry Jones think of the idea?

“I have been thinking about it a lot in the shower,'' the Cowboys owner told the media in Indianapolis while aboard his "party bus'' at the NFL Scouting Combine. It should not be dismissed. I’m thinking about it.”

Bryant tells CowboysSI.com that he remains optimistic about getting an audience with his former team while also noting in an on-camera visit, regarding his quality of workouts, "They gotta see this!''

Two weeks ago, Bryant, the Cowboys' all-time leader in receiving TDs, told us his intention was that his comeback bid would aided by the star of the Kansas City Chiefs, Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

"Yes,'' Bryant told CowboysSI.com, with a nod to the East Texas roots he (from Lufkin) shares with Mahomes (from Whitehouse). "We're going to get together later in the spring.''

Such a workout involving Mahomes did indeed occur.

(See the above sit-down with Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) and Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) for more.

After a two-year layoff, Bryant, 31, has a desire to play ... and more specifically, to play for the only team he's ever known, the Cowboys.

“I’m where I need to be (physically) right now,” Bryant told CowboysSI.com. “I’m more serious than ever. ... I’m 100-percent hungry for the right situation.''

Cowboys COO Stephen Jones is acknowledging that Dez hasn't just broached the idea with us; he's broached the idea directly with the Cowboys.

“He has texted me about wanting to come back,” Jones told CowboysSI.com. "You know what we think of Dez. And we're always in the player-evaluation business.''

As Bryant said in his on-camera visit with Slater and Belt, there seems to be at least a bit of open-mindedness here on the part of the Cowboys.

In our recent one-on-one interview with the comeback-minded Bryant, he makes it clear he continues to “work in the lab,” as he likes to describe his training regimen. He told us his workouts (at DFW's Michael Johnson Performance gym and also at the Baylor, White & Scott Hospital gym, which is in "The Star'' neighborhood but not inside Cowboys HQ) are often conducted alongside a group of potential 2020 NFL draftees.

"I'm surprising myself and also trying to do some teaching,'' he said.

Recently we wrote that we could report that the Cowboys suddenly seem to be at least slightly more intrigued following Bryant's text. They'll want to know where he is mentally and physically, of course, as Bryant has passed on some opportunities to return to the NFL since his April 2018 release from Dallas and then his ensuing November injury (a torn Achilles) sustained just two days after signing with New Orleans.

And now the interest goes all the way inside Jerry Jones' shower.