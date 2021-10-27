Cowboys’ Jerry Jones’ 2 Words on NFL Scandal

    • October 27, 2021
    Jerry Jones on NFL Scandal? Cowboys Owner’s 2 Words Say it All

    Yes, powerful NFL owner Jerry Jones would like to deliver two more words.
    Author:

    FRISCO - The final word from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell regarding the league’s investigation into deposed coach Jon Gruden and Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder has been delivered.

    But powerful NFL owner Jerry Jones would like to deliver two more words.

    The Dallas Cowboys boss said of the investigation effort and handling:

    “Very satisfied.”

    And that really might be that.

    On Tuesday, Goodell announced his final verdict on the investigation into sexual misconduct in the WFT along with the thousands of unreleased, potentially-damaging emails like the hateful communications sent by Gruden.

    “I do think he’s been held accountable,” Goodell said of Synder, who was handed a $10 million fine, leaving his wife Tonya technically in charge of Washington’s day-to-day operations.

    

    After the recent Gruden email scandal was uncovered/leaked as part of the investigation into the Washington organization, many called for full transparency regarding the collected emails.

    While many critics understandably suspect a cover-up - was Gruden really alone as an NFL power broker willing to type out racist, homophobic and sexist messages?

    But as an extension of Tuesday’s NFL owners meeting in New York, Goodell insisted they will not release the emails in order to protect anonymous accusers.

    “We’re very conscious of making sure we’re protecting those who came forward,” he said, per Washington Sports Illustrated. “That was a very high priority.”

    Even as the U.S. government has expressed an interest in examining the emails, Goodell’s position taken is a clear one.

    And the often wordy Jerry Jones only needed a few syllables to reinforce that clarity.

