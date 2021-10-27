Goodell Insists WFT's Snyder Already ‘Held Accountable’

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's unusual position as "judge, jury and executioner'' has provided him the authority to rule on when a case is closed.

And clearly, as far as the league is concerned, the investigation into the workplace culture of owner Daniel Snyder's Washington Football Team, and the Jon Gruden-led trail of potentially damaging emails, is closed.

"I do think he's been held accountable," Goodell said of Snyder, who absorbed a $10 million fine. "More importantly, steps were put in place to make sure it doesn't happen again."

Regarding more emails, Goodell said the anonymity of the people who cooperated with the NFL's investigation is the driving force behind the decision to keep the correspondence private.

"We're very conscious of making sure we're protecting those who came forward," Goodell said during the NFL owners meetings in New York "That was a very high priority."

The front-office behavior and the investigation itself has come under scrutiny after a series of hateful emails from Gruden were leaked, resulting in his under-fire resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

It is the position of the league and of Goodell, that Snyder, as part of his punishment, has not been a part of team activities as Snyder's wife, Tanya, is a co-CEO of the franchise, is overseeing daily operations of the franchise.

Critics of the NFL's handling of the situation question that arrangement, have wondered if Snyder is involved in the Gruden leaks (a charge the owner denies) and continue to also question the reasoning behind not fully releasing the content of more emails, especially as they involve the Washington front office.