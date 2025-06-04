Cowboy Roundup: Joe Milton's viral flip, Weather relocates OTA practice
Happy Wednesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. As OTAs wrap up, the team received some positive news regarding defensive superstar Micah Parsons.
Minicamp is right around the corner, and there were questions about whether Parsons would report without a new contract, but he put any doubts to rest by sharing the news himself that he will be reporting to minicamp later this month.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer gives his thoughts on Cowboys Super Bowl drought
That's great for the Cowboys, who would love to see Parsons step up as a leader. He's certainly doing his part. Earlier in the offseason, Parsons reported to the team's very first voluntary workout and now he's showing the team that he wants to be there.
The ball is in Jerry Jones' court.
While we wait to see what news will come out of The Star today, let's check out some of the headlines making the rounds on social media and online that we may have missed.
Joe Milton's viral flip
Cowboys backup quarterback Joe Milton III is known for his freak athleticism, but no one was prepared for what he pulled off during the team's OTA session on Tuesday afternoon.
Weather relocates OTA practice
The Dallas Cowboys were forced to take things inside on Tuesday afternoon after conditions got a little too windy for the coaching staff's liking.
Cowboys Quick Hits
