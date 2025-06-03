Should Dallas Cowboys panic about Micah Parsons contract drama?
The Dallas Cowboys have been at the center of NFL discussions as of late, in large part due to their lack of a resolution with Micah Parsons and his contract.
As a result of their situation, Parsons has been a non-participant in on field activities during OTAs thus far. That said, he has still been around to team in various capacities.
Still, his lack of attendance and a lack of significant progress on a resolution are beginning to cause concern and stir up talk in the media.
MORE: Cowboys’ star Micah Parsons calls out rival QB for lion-hunting antics
All of which begs a question: Should Cowboys fans be concerned? According to Bleacher Report, the answer is a resounding no.
"The Cowboys have reportedly earmarked the financial resources for Parsons' megadeal, and he sounds eager to be a true leader for the defense and in the locker room," Bleacher Report wrote.
"Usually, it takes time for teams to work out massive extensions, but Parsons doesn't sound like a strong holdout candidate, barring the Cowboys taking their historic offer off the table. If this lingers into the summer, he will likely hold in until his camp seals the deal."
MORE: Dallas Cowboys 2024 starter named 'expendable' trade candidate
Whatever the case, the Cowboys have a consistent history of waiting until the last minute to come to agreements in major contract negotiations. They did with Dak Prescott just one year ago, before signing him to a record deal and making him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.
The difference here, however, is that Parsons knows the importance of his presence at OTAs and mini camp as a leader of the team. And it appears that he fully intends to be there regardless of how long it takes the two sides to agree on a deal.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys' 3 most important needs entering 2025 training camp
9 former Cowboys nominated for 2026 College Football Hall of Fame class
Cowboys 'Swiss Army knife' could play vital role for offense in 2025
George Pickens' Dallas Cowboys jersey number leaked on NFL Shop?