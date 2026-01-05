Insider says Cowboys must change approach to address biggest needs

It’s safe to say the 2025 NFL season didn’t go as planned for the Dallas Cowboys.

On the heels of a 7-10 campaign, the Cowboys made some interesting moves in the offseason. They went with Brian Schottenheimer as their head coach and gave him everything he needed to put up elite numbers on offense by trading for George Pickens and signing Javonte Williams.

Defensively, however, they failed to put enough talent on the field. After trading away Micah Parsons, the Cowboys didn’t have a consistent pass rusher for much of the season and their secondary struggled under defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

Jones and Schottenheimer have vowed to fix the defense, which will likely include moving on from Eberflus. As for the roster, ESPN’s Todd Archer says they can only fill their biggest needs by changing their approach to free agency.

”The Cowboys will never be big spenders in free agency, but they have to do more than just nibble around the edges, especially defensively,” Archer wrote.

“Finding a high-end pass rusher and cornerback is difficult in free agency, but they can do more at linebacker and safety. There have been more questions than answers in recent drafts, so they need a more proactive approach to free agency.”

Cowboys can fix the defense without chasing superstars

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on before the game against the New York Giants. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The easiest way to change their fortunes on defense would be to add some high-priced free agents, but the Cowboys don’t have to chase a superstar. Instead, they can build a competent roster by increasing the competition and moving on from players who underperformed.

As Archer says linebackers and safeties can be found, but the Cowboys must focus on players who aren’t a liability in the passing game. If they can find players they trust as starters, they can look to make any splash additions with their two picks in Round 1 of the upcoming 2026 NFL draft.

