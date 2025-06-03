Dallas Cowboys get good Micah Parsons news from Brian Schottenheimer
Dallas Cowboys fans are eagerly awaiting a resolution to the contract situation surrounding star edge rusher Micah Parsons.
Fortunately, it seems they could be getting some good news soon.
According to Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer, Parsons - who has been absent from on-field drills during OTAs thus far - is expected to attend the team's mandatory minicamp next week.
MORE: Cowboys’ star Micah Parsons calls out rival QB for lion-hunting antics
"Micah (Parsons) and I talked a couple of days ago," Schottenheimer told the media on Tuesday. "He's doing a little bit of traveling, but again, everything that he and I have talked about, I expect that he will be here. I say each and every week, Micah and I have had great communication, everything I've asked him to do, and vice versa, he's followed through on, so I would expect to see him."
Parsons has yet to attend voluntary workouts thus far due to the ongoing contract negotiations with the Cowboys, but has as Schottenheimer has pointed out, has still been in communication with the team, and eager to be a part of the leadership of the team.
And until the two parties come to an agreement, it would be unreasonable to suggest that he should put his body in harms way until his future is guaranteed.
MORE: Should Dallas Cowboys panic about Micah Parsons contract drama?
Does that mean that Parsons' potential return for training camp would signify that an agreement on contract terms is getting closer? Not necessarily.
In fact, given the Cowboys history, it is possible that they will wait until the very last moment to reach a resolution, while they maximize the media coverage surrounding the situation until the deadline arrives.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys' 3 most important needs entering 2025 training camp
9 former Cowboys nominated for 2026 College Football Hall of Fame class
Cowboys 'Swiss Army knife' could play vital role for offense in 2025
George Pickens' Dallas Cowboys jersey number leaked on NFL Shop?