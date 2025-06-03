Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones reveals if team has plans to make more offseason moves
The excuse that the Dallas Cowboys made no attempts to get better this offseason is one that fans will have to put to bed.
Every offseason, fans hope the team will add the big name in free agency or make a splashy trade that nobody saw coming.
Well, the front office may have heard those frustrations, as the team made a massive trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver George Pickens.
Pickens will no doubt elevate the Cowboys' offseason. However, does the front office have any plans to add more talent this offseason?
Recently, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones spoke with the media about the question of making more additions this offseason, and Jones' answer was simple. As it currently stands, Jones stated the team "don't have anything that's on the front burner" when it comes to making a move.
First off, good for Jones being a front burner guy when he cooks. If your favorite burner isn't the front left, then I question everything about your cooking skills.
However, the Cowboys fanbase has long worried about the cooking skills of the Joneses when it comes to putting a roster together. But the 2025 Cowboys have plenty of talent, it's getting everything to sync together at once that has been the challenge for this franchise.
Fans should relax their expectations if their hoping for another addition.
