Dallas Cowboys lose veteran starter to injury during OTA practice
The Dallas Cowboys held another practice on Tuesday, and there were some good takeaways.
Dallas saw George Pickens play well, while sporting his new number, and players such as Sam Williams and DeMarvion Overshown were seen working on rehab. Unfortunately, while they aim to get healthy, the Cowboys saw another defensive veteran suffer an injury.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer gives his thoughts on Cowboys Super Bowl drought
Starting safety Malik Hooker had to leave practice early, after receiving attention from the medical staff.
He didn't return to the field, but there was some good news to follow. According to Todd Archer, Hooker was dealing with back spasms, but the defensive back claimed he will be fine when the team returns to the field on Thursday.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer reveals energy brought to practice may not be his father's way
Hooker is entering his fifth season with the Cowboys, after beginning his career with the Indianapolis Colts. A first-round pick out of Ohio State in 2017, Hooker struggled with durability during his time in Indy.
Since signing with the Cowboys, he's been active for at least 15 games every year, including 17 in 2024. Hooker has been a vital part of the defense, recording 81 tackles with five pass defenses and two interceptions last year.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys' 3 most important needs entering 2025 training camp
9 former Cowboys nominated for 2026 College Football Hall of Fame class
Cowboys 'Swiss Army knife' could play vital role for offense in 2025
George Pickens' Dallas Cowboys jersey number leaked on NFL Shop?