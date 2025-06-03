George Pickens' new Dallas Cowboys jersey number debuts at OTAs
Dallas Cowboys fans have been anxiously waiting for George Pickens' jersey number to officially be unveiled, and it looks like he may be one step closer to finalizing his digits for the 2025 NFL season.
Pickens first rolled out the No. 13 for his first appearance as a member of the Cowboys, but over the weekend rumors began to swifl that he could be making a switch after internet sleuths noticed a change to his jersey on the NFL shop.
Online, the Cowboys were selling a Pickens No. 3 jersey.
While that number is currently assigned to defensive end Dante Fowler, it looks like the two men may have worked out a deal, because Pickens debuted his No. 3 jersey on Tuesday during OTAs. The No. 3 belonged to veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks last season.
The number looks good, but now Cowboys Nation has to ask itself: Is George Pickens to be referred to as "GP3" or simply "Pick3ns"? Only time will tell.
What we do know is everyone is excited to get a look at the team's revamped offense which now features one of the best wide receiver duos in the entire league.
Not only do the Cowboys have one of the best pass catchers out of the slot in CeeDee Lamb, they havae the best deep threat in Pickens.
It's great to be Dak Prescott.
