Brian Schottenheimer gives his thoughts on Cowboys Super Bowl drought
Brian Schottenheimer spent time with the media Tuesday and the Dallas Cowboys head coach dove into several topics.
Schottenheimer discussed his coaching style, gave some injury updates, and answered questions about Micah Parsons and his contract situation.
He even gave his opinion on the 30-year Super Bowl drought his team is dealing with. In typical Schotty fashion, he had a well-thought-out answer.
“I don’t get caught up in (the Cowboys’ Super Bowl) drought. This is one year. This is the first year of mine. When the season’s over, we move on. We do. You move on, 2024 is over, now it’s 2025. Are we gonna win the Super Bowl this year? I hope. I think we are. If we don’t, you move on.“
Saying they “move on” after not winning a title is far from being complacent with falling short. Instead, Schottenheimer chooses to focus on the next chance to get better.
“I’m not wired that way because I’m competing every day to try to win a Super Bowl. If I’m looking back and worrying about that, I’m not focused on what really matters, which is making sure we have an incredible practice today.”
Schottenheimer’s approach to the job has been nothing short of refreshing. Time will tell if he winds up ending the drought, but at least we know that’s his No. 1 focus.
