Brian Schottenheimer reveals energy brought to practice may not be his father's way
The Dallas Cowboys front office didn't hire Brian Schottenheimer with the idea of him being a filler for another head coach.
Schottenheimer is leading the most iconic franchise in the NFL, and with that comes mountains of pressure.
So, everything from how he answers questions from the media to how he conducts his practices is put under a microscope.
RELATED: Should Dallas Cowboys panic about Micah Parsons contract drama?
Recently, Schottenheimer discussed how his practices are run, and the new Cowboys' head coach said they may not be run like his father would have hoped.
"The way we practice and the way I act at practice, my father is looking down from heaven going: ‘What are you doing? That’s not how you practice. But my father also coached a long time ago. And the type of athletes and type of young men that we are dealing with has changed. I believe that it’s the coach’s responsibility, first and foremost, to create a great practice environment," said Schottenheimer when comparing his practices to his father.
Everything evolves, and Schottenheimer is right. The times have changed, and it's up to the head coach to make sure his team is ready for the season.
Schottenheimer comes from a legendary coaching family. Now, it is his time to put his name on the marquee, and what better place than with America's Team.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys' 3 most important needs entering 2025 training camp
9 former Cowboys nominated for 2026 College Football Hall of Fame class
Cowboys 'Swiss Army knife' could play vital role for offense in 2025
George Pickens' Dallas Cowboys jersey number leaked on NFL Shop?