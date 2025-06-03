Micah Parsons opens up on creating opportunities outside of football with Mark Cuban
The biggest story this offseason will not be if the Dallas Cowboys reach a mega deal with star player Micah Parsons, but when will they make the deal.
Parsons has mentioned all along his intentions to continue playing with the Cowboys, and a player of his potential isn't someone that team owner Jerry Jones will allow to just walk away.
A deal will be done between the two parties; however, that hasn't stopped Parsons from creating his own legacy off the field.
Recently, Parsons sat day with billionaire entreprenur Mark Cuban, to talk about his business acumen off the field.
Parsons talked about how he enjoys being involved in creating his own brand while having his hands in the Lion Heart Foundation.
According to the official website of the Lion Heart Foundation, the company "is dedicated to supporting Families, Youth, and Gold Star Families by providing vital resources, mentorship, and community-driven programs. Our mission is to strengthen the bonds that hold families together, empower youth to reach their full potential, and uplift communities through compassion, resilience, and collaboration. We believe every individual and family deserves the opportunity to thrive, and we are committed to making that vision a reality for those who need it most."
Parsons continues to be exactly what a team would want out of their superstar, and a major reason the Cowboys can't let him walk.
