Cowboys' 2024 first-round pick ready to make bigger impact this season
The Dallas Cowboys are incredibly young at offensive line. In back-to-back NFL Drafts, the team has selected an offensive lineman with their first-round selections.
This year, it was former Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker. Last year, it was former Oklahoma star Tyler Guyton.
RELATED: Should Dallas Cowboys panic about Micah Parsons contract drama?
Guyton was given the nod at left tackle before the season officially began; however, it was the dream rookie season for the first-round pick.
According to Pro Football Focus, it was a rocky start to Guyton's young career, as his passing blocking grades were abysmal in the first five weeks of the season. A change is needed, and Guyton has done just that this offseason.
When speaking with Saad Yousuf of The Athletic, Guyton mentioned that a new diet has changed a lot about how he can play this upcoming season.
“I feel like my body is more pure right now. I can move more freely, my joints feel better. It’s been a great transition," said Guyton.
Left tackle is one of the most important positions on any team with a right-handed quarterback. Every team needs someone they can trust to block the quarterback's blindside.
The Cowboys are putting their trust in second-year players like Guyton and Cooper Beebe, as well as the rookie Booker. There's potential for this team to have one of the best lines in the league for the next decade.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys' 3 most important needs entering 2025 training camp
9 former Cowboys nominated for 2026 College Football Hall of Fame class
Cowboys 'Swiss Army knife' could play vital role for offense in 2025
George Pickens' Dallas Cowboys jersey number leaked on NFL Shop?