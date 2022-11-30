The Dallas Cowboys aren’t usually big on signing “name” free agents, though Odell Beckham Jr. could change that.

And Rachel Bush seems to think she could change that, too.

Could the Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer be setting up for a big move this offseason?

According to Poyer's wife, model Rachel Bush, the family seems to be leaving all options open. In an Instagram story Monday, Bush was asked if she could "convince Jordan to be a Dallas Cowboy?"

The assumed Cowboys fan got an interesting response that could promote optimism for Cowboy fans.

"[Free Agent] this year." Bush said. "He knows I wanna live in Texas."

Poyer, 31, is one of the top safeties in the NFL and wants his next contract to reflect that. Despite being unable to work out an extension with general manager Brandon Beane this offseason, he is not spending any time pouting about it.

The 11-year veteran leads Buffalo in interceptions with four, and he's tied for third in the league. ... while ranking second in pass breakups among all Bills with seven.

In the end, despite missing time with injuries, he could finish with more interceptions than he did a year ago as an All-Pro. ... and he is indisputably a play-maker and a difference-maker.

Being a team captain and a star, it's hard to imagine that the Bills will just let one of their team leaders walk without much fight. The Bills have a roster that is built to win Super Bowls and Poyer seems to be a key to it all.

Of course, it seems like the Bills and the Cowboys might end up getting used to jousting for talent, given Odell Beckham Jr.'s wish list ...

In the meantime, Poyer and the Bills are squarely focused on beating their AFC East rival, the New England Patriots, on Thursday night. ... and Rachel is no doubt excited as well, and fully joining in the support from Bills Mafia.

Meanwhile. the Cowboys will host the Indianapolis Colts at AT&T Stadium Sunday, with kickoff set for 7:20 P.M.

The schedule therefore allows Rachel Bush to watch both games. Just in case.

