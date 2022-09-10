Skip to main content

Buffalo Bills Jordan Poyer Move: No Trade, New Contract, More Talks

Says Poyer: "I want to continue to play football and continue to play my best football here in Buffalo for as long as I can.''
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

No, the Buffalo Bills’ “move” on Jordan Poyer is not going to be a trade. But there is a move.

Bleacher Report "trade proposal'' that would have the Bills trading Jordan Poyer - arguably the NFL's best safety - to the New York Giants … is silly.

The Bills’ action on Saturday is serious, as they have essentially made a goodwill gesture while long-term extension talks continue. They have agreed to a re-done contract for 2022 that increases his potential incentive earnings from $500,000 to $2 million.

As his agent @DrewJRosenhaus notes (via ESPN): “Jordan appreciates this goodwill gesture by the Bills as we continue to work for a contract extension.”

So what if the B/R “bold'' thought? “Poyer is a first-team All-Pro and wants to be paid like one,” the site writes. “The 31-year-old is also heading into the last year of his current contract. In any contract negotiation, teams are paying for what a player will do in the future, not what he’s already done. Since Poyer is about to enter the 2022 campaign without a new deal, the Bills should consider moving the versatile defender.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The holes in this logic are many. To wit:

*In this proposed trade, the Bills would receive only a fourth-round and a fifth-round pick from the 2023 NFL Draft. That would be asset-management suicide on the part of a Buffalo front office that has proven to be far more savvy than that.

*Bills general manager Brandon Beane and Poyer have both said all of the right things about their futures together - even as Poyer is seeking a new contract. He's not pouting, he's not holding out. (He returned to practice this weekend as he ramps up to face the Rams on Thursday.) There simply isn't the oozing animosity in place that would fuel such a breakup.

Said Poyer: "I want to continue to play football and continue to play my best football here in Buffalo for as long as I can, for however long that may be ... I’m here with the guys right now and ready to attack this season.”

*And that leads to the biggest problem with the suggestion: The Bills have meticulously built a roster that can absolutely win now. They fielded the league’s No. 1 defense last season, with team captain Poyer as a centerpiece. 

The Bills (like the Rams) are trying to add talent (Exhibit A: Odell Beckham Jr.,), not strip themselves of it. Buffalo's plan to make a serious run at the Super Bowl features Poyer. And this financial gesture proves that.

josh-allen-stiffarm-1536x864
News

Josh Allen On The Run: Should Buffalo Bills Limit QB's Carries?

By Mike Fisher
rams bills flare on field
News

Bills WATCH: Fireworks? Flare Interrupts Buffalo Win at Rams

By Timm Hamm
von sack stafford
News

'We're Doing Backflips!' Von Miller, Bills Show Championship Skill in Win at Rams

By Nathaniel Marrero
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen
News

'Recipe for Success': Bills QB Josh Allen Cooks Up MVP Statement in Blowout at Rams

By Mike D'Abate
Gabe Davis
News

'No Ceiling': Bills WR Gabe Davis Picks Up Where He Left Off in Win at Rams

By Jeremy Brener
Von Miller
News

Buffalo 3 Takes: Dominant D & MVP as Josh Allen Stars In Win at Rams - Bills Notebook

By Connor Zimmerlee
Josh Allen
News

'No Weakness': Josh Allen, Von Miller Help Buffalo Bills Crush Los Angeles Rams in NFL Opener

By Mike Fisher
611FA773-D950-4F42-B57F-BF02FCC648B2
News

Almost Dominant: Bills Turnovers Keeping It Too Close at Rams - Halftime Analysis

By Mike Fisher