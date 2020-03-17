Keep Calm and Sports On: Amari Cooper and Dogs Will Make You Smile Today

DALLAS - How is your quarantine going? I have a cat and a dog at home that I’ve hired as assistants. So things are going great. Or maybe I’m losing my mind, either way… They both take way too many water breaks.

Jokes aside, we need sports right now. It is an unprecedented time in our world. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and sports hiatus, it's important to stay safe, be kind and be positive.

Sports bring us together as a community, it completely connects us and offers a needed distraction, even in the best of times. These are not the best of times.

We are living in a surreal time where our health is at risk. I feel the anxiousness surrounding us. Every hour, I feel a pang of worry for my Dad with half a lung that is thousands of miles away. I truly feel for those who are celebrating big life events right now and having to postpone their weddings, baby showers, etc. We have to stick together and get through this.

I believe in the healing power of nature. Get some fresh air, move your body and get a change of scenery. Try baking, teaching your dog a new trick, yoga, or watch one of the 16 best sports movies. I’ve been trying to learn how to cook, which is laughable in itself (the crockpot is my savior).

We all could use some more laughs and smiles. This is why I will be writing about a positive sports story every day in hopes to provide more smiles in the world (and keep my own sanity.)

Today, let’s revel in the Dallas Cowboys’ Amari Cooper’s incredible loyalty and commitment to Dallas.

Almost exactly 24 hours after he became an eligible free agent, the Cowboys officially agreed to terms with Cooper; a five-year, $100 million contract that makes Cooper one of the highest-paid receivers in the NFL.

Cooper reportedly turned down other offers, in particular from the Washington Redskins that would have made him the highest-paid receiver in the NFL.

"I love being a Dallas Cowboy,'' Cooper said recently. "I love everything about it. I think about it every day. Just the aura of being a Dallas Cowboy, you can't beat it. I want to be a Cowboy for life."

So, cheers to five more years of Cowboys fans getting to enjoy routes like this.

Also, cheers to a little shade that the deal sparked on Twitter.

And if Cooper in blue and white doesn’t make you smile, these dogs dressed up for St. Patrick’s day, definitely will:

