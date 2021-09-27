Kellen Moore’s Move? First, Cowboys vs. Eagles

Dak Prescott sees Moore’s eventual elevation and departure as inevitable. But first …

ARLINGTON - Kellen Moore’s time is coming. And had it come a few months ago, the Dallas Cowboys touted young offensive coordinator would tonight at AT&T Stadium be on the enemy sideline.

“It’s more of an off-season thing “ said Moore, who interviewed last January for the Philadelphia Eagles head coaching job that instead went to Nick Sirianni. “Once we’re in the season, I really don’t care about it. I’d love that opportunity one day.”

Tonight on “Monday Night Football” marks an opportunity for Moore to showcase talents that make his future seem almost inevitable.

CBS Sports commentator Tony Romo in a Week 2 Cowboys win at the Chargers used his platform to make a 2022 prediction.

“Kellen Moore,” said the former Dallas QB and Moore teammate, “is going to be a head coach next year. Someone is going to pick him up. I think it’s about his time.”

Added Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy: “I think he’d be an excellent candidate for any head-coaching job. … He’s ready.”

Present Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott also sees Moore’s eventual elevation and departure as inevitable. They exchanged some deep thoughts when Moore was being considered for NFL promotions and when he considered taking over at his alma mater Boise State.

But first, the two of them have some business to tend to.

Said Prescott: “Kellen, he’s on fire. “I’ll come back to the sidelines sometimes and tell him, ‘Man, just keep it up.’

“Credit to him for him putting us all in great spots … and allowing us to play to our strengths.”

One of Moore’s strengths is what co-workers might call his “aggressive focus.” His calm demeanor helps him deal with challenges like the Eagles … and beyond.

“Every game has its own flair,” Moore said after last week’s win. “This week will have its own flavor. … We got to throw out all the positive, all of the negative and just got to go back to neutral and reset this thing and move on to Philly.”

