Kellen Whispers Cowboys' Goal: No. 1 Offense in NFL

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore likes to be "dynamic'' when it comes to scoring touchdowns; that's no secret.

But Moore's profile himself? As he said in advance of "Hard Knocks'' airing on HBO, "I’m probably not going to be the star.''

But behind the Cowboys scenes? There is obviously a slightly different Kellen Moore.

"In in our first meeting,'' Ezekiel Elliott revealed on Wednesday in a press conference here at The Star in Frisco, "Coach Kellen said our No. 1 goal this year is to be the No. 1 offense.''

He did? Cool.

It's not that the goal itself is unrealistic; QB Dak Prescott has missed a couple of weeks of practice and that can sort of tamp down some of the best-in-the-NFL enthusiasm. But there is little debate that Dallas' collection of talent on offense is pretty much elite. By the time the Cowboys open the NFL regular season at Tampa Bay - forget the final two preseason games, because we won't see "stud human'' Dak and we're betting we won't see Elliott and Amari Cooper's plan to participate in about 10 snaps on Saturday against the visiting Houston Texans will be a high point - Dallas will hope to have answered any "clicking-on-all-cylinders'' questions.

Maybe it won't all come together by Week 1. But there is logic in viewing Dallas' offensive excellence as an eventuality.

"We have a lot of veteran pieces and a lot of guys who have played a lot of football," Zeke said. "So it does suck we are not able to practice all together right now, but we will pick up when he gets back."

One new reason to believe? Kellen Moore - however quietly - believes.