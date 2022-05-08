"We had some long nights mama we gonna be alright,'' Joseph tweeted on Sunday's Mother's Day.

FRISCO - Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have started the voluntary workout portion of their offseason program here inside The Star, and the beleaguered Kelvin Joseph has been involved in the sessions. The Cowboys are supporting Joseph, working out despite his connection to a drive-by murder in Dallas last month.

And now Joseph has issued his first public remark.

"We had some long nights mama we gonna be alright,'' he tweeted on Sunday's Mother's Day.

The post is surely an acknowledgment of his family, mom Latoria Stewart and dad Kelvin Joseph Sr. But "long nights''? Joseph is enduring those right now.

“He’s been around,” Prescott said of Joseph, “He’s been in the building. A situation like that, none of us can put ourselves in his shoes or know what to do honestly. You let the people that get paid to do that, handle those things.''

Dallas police charged two men who are associated with Joseph, Aries Jones, 28, and Tivione English, 21, both of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in connection with the killing of Cameron Ray. Joseph, through his lawyer, has admitted to being a passenger in the vehicle but said he was unarmed and that he is not the shooter.

Under Texas law, a person can still face charges for being a passenger in a vehicle involved in a drive-by shooting. The investigation - by the police, the NFL and the Cowboys - is still ongoing, and Joseph could face league suspension.

Meanwhile, Prescott views his role as a team leader as one that demands support for Joseph "as a brother.''

"Best we can do, I can do, is be a brother and be a teammate to him.” Prescott said.

As it regards just football, the quarterback is all positive about this offseason and the coming 2022 year.

“It’s exciting,” he said while at the Children’s Cancer Gala in Dallas, which he is taking over from Roger Staubach as a co-chair alongside Troy Aikman. “Throwing this morning and leaving that session, yeah ... Pumped up. Just the way I feel, the leg feels, the arm feels, the body feels. Yeah, I’m excited.”

dallascowboys.com photo Team leader Dak Prescott Kelvin Joseph parents

Prescott last offseason was rehabbing from that catastrophic ankle injury in October 2020. He opened the 2021 season playing like an MVP candidate, a campaign that faltered when he sustained a calf strain that lingered in one way or another as the Cowboys were eventually ousted in the first round of the playoffs.

This offseason, he underwent cleanup surgery on his non-throwing shoulder, but Dak said “the shoulder’s great.” And, it seems, so is the ankle.

Prescott was throwing twice a week up until recently. That's being accelerated now that "captains workouts'' are going on here inside The Star. The attendance of those, said the team leader, is "encouraging.''

Said Prescott: "When they came around the building, they saw 15 to 20 guys around when we weren’t even voluntary. And when it’s voluntary, I’m sure all will be there, that they don’t want to miss. ... I think it shows the character of the guys that we’ve got, and credit to the front office and the coaches for getting people that want to be here when it’s completely voluntary.”