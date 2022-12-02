FRISCO - A photograph showing a 14-year-old Jerry Jones present at a 1957 Arkansas desegregation protest in Little Rock has sparked conversation about the Dallas Cowboys owner and his past.

NBA star LeBron James is asking for answers.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is, in his way, providing some.

“(As) a guy who is ... biracial,'' Prescott said, "it’s easy for me to speak on race on one side or the other ... It’s 65 years ago and how times have changed. Look at the man’s resume since then. ...''

Jones, an Arkansas native, was spotted in a photo that was taken on Sept. 9, 1957, at North Little Rock High that featured a group of white students blocking the door and yelling racial slurs at six Black students as they attempted to enter.

Los Angeles Lakers star James questioned the media about why he not been asked about Jones in the same manner that he was about fellow NBA star Kyrie Irving’s sharing of antisemitic propaganda. James also suggested that Jones has failed to address the issue, though as a matter of fact, the owner has now done so on at least four occasions, including his initial response to The Washington Post in which he asserts that he was present not as a protester but rather out of curiosity.

Jones added that he regretted not doing more to help the Black students feel accepted.

“I’ve often asked (myself), ‘Why didn’t you do more?” Jones said. “’Why didn’t you get up and have them come up on the bus and sit rather than standing back there? Why didn’t you do more?’”

Prescott acknowledged one aspect of James' concern, telling the media here at The Star, "I think that’s a conversation and a question not only for (Jones) but for you guys and how you feel on how accountable you’ve been in covering and discussing the disparities and differences in race.”

But Prescott's overall message? "Give grace.''

"I believe in grace and change,'' said Prescott, who has become a face-of-the-franchise leader for "America's Team.'' ... (And) trying to make the world a better place.

“That’s who I am at my core and all I believe in,” Prescott said. “Unfortunate things come up from the past … and they show how far we’ve come. … It wasn’t that long ago that we were all sitting in different sides and we weren’t together.

“But ... I wouldn’t be here if it was still that way. So I believe in grace and change.”

