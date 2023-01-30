‘Lame as F***!’ Cowboys' Micah Parsons on Ossai, Deebo & Super Bowl Eagles

Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys watched the Philadelphia Eagles crush the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game ... and somehow managed to troll both teams. Oh, and the losing Cincinnati Bengals, too.

FRISCO - If you can't beat 'em, troll 'em.

That seems to be the philosophy of Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys, who watched the Philadelphia Eagles crush the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game ... and somehow managed, via social media, to troll both teams.

Oh, and then he got in on the Cincinnati Bengals' loss in the AFC title game, too.

Micah on the Niners: Deebo Samuel of the Niners was on the losing end of a 31-7 defeat at Philadelphia, and Parsons seemed to be loving every minute of it - especially as he reflected back to last week, when for some reason he allowed himself to get in a trash-talk battle with Deebo.

What Deebo did then was respond to Parsons having said that the Niners were the team he "wanted'' to play. He got his wish, and Dallas lost that playoff game, 19-12. That's when Deebo posted a "“Don’t Poke The Bear” statement.

Oddly (to us), instead of Micah taking the L, he somehow decided it was cool for the losing team to talk trash. And this week, he reacted to the 49ers’ elimination by tweeting a photo of Samuel with the caption, “Mhmm who Deebo poke?!”

We're not sure "Trolling from Your Couch'' is a very winning position, but we are sure that Parsons does not care. ...

Micah on the Eagles: Parsons also took a poke at the winning Eagles, early in the game writing on Twitter that the "Eagles don't want to tackle lol wow!''

Again, this caused Micah to be the target himself of some critics who pointed out that one of his all-star teammates, Trevon Diggs, has become rather infamous for his reluctance to do the very thing Parsons was ripping Philly for.

Micah on the Bengals: Joseph Ossai's late hit on quarterback Patrick Mahomes keyed the Chiefs’ AFC championship victory over the Bengals, and Ossai was visibly distraught over it.

Up the tunnel after the game, Bengals teammate Germaine Pratt ripped into Ossai, with cameras catching it all.

Micah's simple response to Pratt's outburst?

"This lame as F(****),'' he wrote.