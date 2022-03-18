Skip to main content

Leighton Vander Esch 1-on-1: 'I'm At My Best,' Says LB as he Signs with Cowboys

Vander Esch exclusive: "Me having the same defensive coordinator in back-to-back seasons .. I am only going to get better. "My best football is ahead of me.''

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have re-signed Leighton Vander Esch to a one-year deal for 2022, with the linebacker telling CowboysSI.com in an exclusive Friday interview, "My last six games were my best, and I want to build on that.'' ... My best football is ahead of me.''

Vander Esch has battled through injury challenges and has dealt with almost annual scheme changes, too. But the Cowboys agree with his evaluation of his late-2021 performance, and may have lucked out here on a team-friendly deal, as the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers also had the former first-round pick and Pro Bowler on their radar.

"I'm excited to get back and play for DQ,'' Vander Esch said, citing Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. "I've jumped right back into training, so heading into training camp, I feel like this will be the strongest I have ever been.''

Dallas last offseason declined the fifth-year option on his contract for 2022 and allowed him to become an unrestricted free agent. But recent free agency events - the Cowboys losing pass-rusher Randy Gregory, for one, meaning Micah Parsons may play more on the edge - accelerated the Cowboys' desire to retain Vander Esch.

"Micah is obviously a special player,'' Vander Esch told us. "I think the reason my last six games were my best is in part because the more the two of us are together on the field, the more we can both make plays.''

Vander Esch does have play-making ability, and one of his strongest showings of the year was serving as one of the standout players in Dallas’ playoff loss to San Francisco. A healthy Vander Esch teaming with Parsons, and coached by Quinn? Given the talent and work ethic involved, that can be the hub of a winning Dallas defense.

"I just turned 26 (on Feb. 8), and I've had three different defensive systems in four years,'' Vander Esch said. "Me having the same defensive coordinator in back-to-back seasons .. I am only going to get better.

"My best football is ahead of me.''

