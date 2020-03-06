LISTEN: Cowboys Catches: Amari Cooper and Dez Bryant On Why They'd Like to Play Together

CowboyMaven
FRISCO - Dez Bryant wants to return to the Dallas Cowboys. An unsigned Pro Bowl receiver of more recent vintage, Amari Cooper, wants to do the same. And yes, both of them can visualize doing both things ... together.

Said Dez when I asked him about his vision on a Cowboys comeback: "Let me play with Zeke (Ezekiel Elliott), (Tony) Pollard, (Michael) Gallup, (Amari) Cooper, (Randall) Cobb, (Blake) Jarwin ...Think about it.”

He doesn't want to be "the star.'' And despite the controversial idea of Dez replacing Amari (thus maybe saving Dallas $20 million of cap room), he doesn't want to "replace'' Cooper, either.

And Amari? He's on record as reiterating his desire to be a "Cowboy for Life,'' though obviously there are at the moment CBA issues, tag issues and contract issues to deal with. 

And when 105.3 The Fan asked him about the idea of a Dez return, Cooper voiced his support for the notion.

"I think it would be great,'' Cooper said. "Obviously, Dez is a great player. When I was in college and even in my first couple of years in the league, he was still considered one of the top-five receivers in the game. I don't think that's something you just lose, especially with the way Dez's game is. He's one of those guys who goes up and attacks the ball. I think he still has that. 

"I think he can come back and be a dominant player, and if given the opportunity he'd be able to do so. ... Of course, I want to play with him."

