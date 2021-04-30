New Cowboys LB Micah Parsons: "I (Haven't) Even Touched My Ceiling Yet"

The Dallas Cowboys selected linebacker Micah Parsons with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Parsons comes in just days after veteran linebacker Sean Lee retired.

Dallas was expected to pick Patrick Surtain II or Jaycee Horn in order to improve the defense. However, the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos chose Horn and Surtain II with the eighth and ninth picks, respectively.

After being thrown off-script, Dallas decided to trade with division rival Philadelphia Eagles, swapping the No. 10 pick, which turned out to be wide receiver DeVonta Smith for the No. 12 overall pick and a third-round pick in this year's NFL Draft.

After walking across the stage in Cleveland, Parsons spoke with 105.3 The Fan about his excitement to be in Dallas and his potential as a Cowboy.`

"I've been wanting to be a Cowboy," he said. "I've been playing football off of raw potential and instincts. When I get under a person like Dan Quinn, I'm going to have a great opportunity to get even better and I think that's what's the scary part. I (haven't) even touched my ceiling yet. A lot of these guys peaked, man."

Parsons had some questions about his character arise throughout the draft process, but the newest Cowboy is ready to put that behind him.

" I heard a lot of allegations about me," Parsons said. "But the good don't always come with the bad. ...There's actually nothing on me at all. All allegations are false. ...I'm becoming a better father and better person every day, and I'm going to keep getting better not only for Cowboy Nation, but for myself and my family."

The Penn State alum also discussed how his background in wrestling helped his skills on the football field.

"I used to be a big-time wrestler growing up, so it taught me a lot of hand placement," he said. "I wrestled from the time I was four years old until I was 15. That's why I'm a good tackler, I would say."

Parsons now joins the linebacking core of Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch in hopes of getting the defense back on track.