Micah's 'Man Cave': LOOK - Cowboys' Parsons Gets WWE Hardware for NFL Award

"Ray Lewis told me, 'We don't take breaks,' so I guess we don't take breaks," Parsons says.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys capped off a fine regular season - albeit followed by a forgettable postseason on the field - with a handful of nice postseason nods, highlighted by last Thursday night's attention-getting NFL Honors gathering.

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and finished second in AP Defensive Player of the Year voting.

"It's an honor, and I hope T.J. (Watt) and the rest of the league knows that I'm still hungry,'' said Micah that night, as got five votes while citing the Pittsburgh Steelers' winner. "I'm coming for it next year. ... I'm excited to go for it."

Meanwhile, Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn won Assistant Coach of the Year. And QB Dak Prescott was the runner-up to Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow as the Comeback Player of the Year.

And now the Micah hardware starts rolling in ... and thanks to DallasCowboys.com, we know the hardware rolling in has a WWE vibe.

On Wednesday, WWE offered up a commemorative Rookie of the Year title belt - as a promotional tool, of course, in connection with this year's upcoming Wrestlemania scheduled for AT&T Stadium.

"It's going to look pretty sweet, man," Parsons said. "Glad I could get everybody's jerseys and set my man cave up the right way after my first year."

The signed jerseys he collected from Super Bowl Week include gems from quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes to Trevor Lawrence - the same sort of fellas he likes to collect sacks of.

He also met an idol in legendary linebacker Ray Lewis.

"Ray Lewis told me, 'We don't take breaks,' so I guess we don't take breaks," Parsons said.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!