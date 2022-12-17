On Friday a DNP was given to Micah Parsons, though his absence was for personal reasons and he is expected to go for the Cowboys, who can clinch a playoff berth with a win over Trevon Lawrence's Jags.

FRISCO - Micah Parsons is back at practice on Saturday and ready to travel to Jacksonville, where the Jaguars have a pair of gigantic back-to-back investments in consecutive No. 1 overall picks Trevor Lawrence and Travon Walker ... and now each of them enter the weekend listed as "questionable'' for Week 15 against the visiting Dallas Cowboys.

And that other looming-large figure from Lawrence's draft class - Micah - is in the news as well. ...

Quarterback Lawrence has a toe injury and outside linebacker Travon Walker has an ankle problem that earned the two high-profile Jags their designations for Sunday as the 4-8 AFC team plays host to the 10-3 Cowboys.

Lawrence was the 2021 NFL Draft's No. 1 pick, and he will be trying to play through his questionable status for the second consecutive week. In the case of Walker, the 2022 top selection, he is dealing with an injury sustained in the team's Week 14 win over the Tennessee Titans.

The Cowboys are planning on Lawrence playing, and have a high respect for the career he is building. In terms of Jags availability, Walker would likely be the larger concern for Jacksonville because he essentially did not practice at all this week for head coach Doug Pederson's club.

The Cowboys meanwhile won't have backup tight end Jake Ferguson and have a handful of others who are banged up but expected to play. ... and on Friday a DNP was given to Micah Parsons, though his absence was for personal reasons.

On Saturday at The Star, Micah was back at work so all is good.

Parsons is of course also a part of the Lawrence-led draft class of 2021, taken at No. 10 and recognized now as a Dallas steal ... and he is expected to go for the Cowboys, who can clinch a playoff berth with a win.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!