Cowboys Mock Draft: Grabbing First-Round Pass Rush Help

In a recent mock draft at CBSSports.com, the Cowboys ended up with pass rush help with their first-round pick

Could the Dallas Cowboys bolster their pass rush with their first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft? CBSSports.com’s most recent 2022 NFL mock draft could be a clue.

After Week 2 of the college football season, CBSSports.com’s Ryan Wilson had the Cowboys selecting No. 22 next April and taking Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison.

The rationale of the selection seems pretty clear. The Cowboys appear set on offense, and while the Cowboys’ haul in the 2021 NFL Draft — one that saw every selection make the team coming out of the preseason — was a good start, the Cowboys should continue to build on that next April.

Per Wilson:

Production in 2021 will determine Harrison's first-round fate; he flashed against Minnesota in Week 1 but Ohio State's entire defense looked out of sorts against Oregon on Saturday.

In that Week 1 game against Minnesota, Harrison had three tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in that season opener against the Golden Gophers. Ohio State fell to Oregon, 35-28, last weekend.

The mock draft had the Cowboys selecting No. 22 overall, a pick that would indicate the Cowboys would make the playoffs in 2021.

Harrison was a Second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2020. Entering his junior season, he is considered the most experienced end on the Buckeyes’ roster. He was selected a third-team preseason All-American by Athlon’s and is on the watch lists for the Bronko Nargurski Trophy, Chuck Bednarik Award and Lott IMPACT Trophy.

